GIPHY meets SOUNDTRACK
(
glossyhooks.com
)
1 point
by
mfgmk
12 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
mfgmk
12 minutes ago
Built this GIPHY/MUSIC mashup several weeks ago with a bunch of support from all the artists that are on there. Anywho, if you want to take a break from all the trumpanzees vs. libtards madness that's surrounding today's headlines and this site tickles your fancy and/or provides some sort of entertaining escapism, I'd greatly appreciate the casual upvote =)
