Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
[flagged]
adamwi 20 minutes ago | hide | past | web | favorite



https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13971728


Love how they use the terminology "neural lace" from the Culture novels by Iain Banks. But I guess it goes in line with naming the Spacex drone ships after space ships in the same series =)




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: