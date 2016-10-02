Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Rootless containers feature merged into runC (github.com)
37 points by marcosnils 56 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 8 comments | favorite





A semi off-topic note:

As shown in the linked thread, this Hacker News submission was promoted via an image of the submitted link in /newest. This is a modern form of vote manipulation which seems to be the rage nowadays, especially on a certain other social-voting website. (The content of the submission is good/important regardless, but others should keep in mind that this form of voting manipulation isn't clever)

@minimaxir OP here. I don't really understand why / how this is vote manipulation, and I also wouldn't care either. I'm not a regular HN user. Wouldn't be the same to just reply to the thread by just sharing the thread link?. Just thought that sharing the image would generate a nice impact.

I'm not sure I understand how this is vote manipulation? Surely they are just replying to the "somebody should post this to HN" comment by showing that they did? Why does an image get illegitimate votes?

Posting an image makes it obvious what to upvote. (as opposed to replying "I posted on Hacker News")

But even then that would technically be vote manipulation because it's drawing attention to an immature submission. (and there is little genuine reason to do so. The only counterexample I can think of is using HN as a comments section)

related talk cyphar gave at linux.conf.au 2017 on this topic: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r6EcUyamu94

what is the diffference between runc and rkt? they both implement OCI right?

runc is lower level. Docker uses runc under the hood to run each individual container, and rkt is somewhere in the middle as far as features go

http://jvns.ca/blog/2016/10/02/i-just-want-to-run-a-containe...

This is huge, major props to cyphar and the runC folks. Congrats! The result of 11mo of dev work. Dope AF.

