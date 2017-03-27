Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Elon Musk’s Neuralink wants to boost the brain to keep up with AI (techcrunch.com)
47 points by ndr 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 51 comments | favorite





8.2

A Master Programmer passed a novice programmer one day.

The Master noted the novice's preoccupation with a hand-held computer game.

"Excuse me," he said, "may I examine it?"

The novice bolted to attention and handed the device to the Master. "I see that the device claims to have three levels of play: Easy, Medium, and Hard," said the Master. "Yet every such device has another level of play, where the device seeks not to conquer the human, nor to be conquered by the human."

"Pray, Great Master," implored the novice, "how does one find this mysterious setting?"

The Master dropped the device to the ground and crushed it with his heel. Suddenly the novice was enlightened.

If you want to compete with AI, don't make humans easier to hack.

reply


Humans are typically the weak link in a security strategy... so I think this would make them harder to hack.

reply


We're easier to socially engineer, but so far humans are monstrously hard to hack; we're as likely to break unpredictably or not at all, as be broken.

reply


If I remember correctly, there are needle-like implants with around a thousand contacts and it is quite a difficult task to get the signals out of the brain. Either you have the ADCs directly at the contacts, which means you can't get your density of contacts up, or you have the ADCs outside which will give you a nightmare of wiring. In either case the technology to actually have an interface read out individual neurons is still quite far off, as far as I know.

I'm not quite sure about all of this, so maybe someone with up to date information on the technology can help me out here?

reply


Elon Musk's "bold" ventures are the only things that excite me. Meaning, whenever I hear of a supposed "big idea" that's right around the corner (cough, cough - Magic Leap), I basically dismiss it. Except when it has to do with Elon Musk.

He is the first to admit that his plans will probably fail, but he actually has an incredible track record over 10+ years.

reply


The [Black Mirror][1] (British science fiction television anthology series created by Charlie Brooker) has a few episodes dealing with AI and brain-machine interfaces.

It is very interesting to watch some of the emotional and social implications this kind of technology will bring.

  [1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Black_Mirror

reply


Upvoted because even though that show makes me sick it does explain very important technological / cultural issues in a very, uh, visceral way.

reply


I've had a casual curiosity on why these billionaires like Musk who seem to care about world wide problems such as AI aren't working to solve the imminent issues with global warming. I'm not talking about reducing fossil fuels, but perhaps coming up with solutions with their resources that addresses a world that isn't so habitable by life in the future. I don't know enough about global warming to know why this might be the case (hence why it's a casual curiosity). Or perhaps there are grand efforts and I just haven't heard about them yet.

reply


He's founded tesla and SolarCity with that objective in mind and almost went bankrupt in the process...

reply


Musk's goal for SpaceX is to help move humanity to other planets like Mars. In fact, he actually wants to die on Mars:

http://www.vanityfair.com/news/tech/2013/03/elon-musk-die-ma...

reply


Elon Musk talks about global warming all the time. He even says Tesla is just a means to an end of saving the planet from global warming.

reply


tesla is musk's response to global warming, at least kind of.

reply


Logistics. Can the problem be solved with engineering and invention alone, or do they need to get governments and political movements involved in order to accomplish anything? Why would anyone with any real ability or drive want to bother with that shit?

reply


Have fun with that. Cochleas are tricky enough!

reply


Pretty much what they said about reusable rockets and electric cars.

reply


They said that about electric cars? They had electric buses before they had petrol ones. In most ways electric is actually simpler. We've just been waiting for the batteries, and Tesla didn't do anything revolutionary there. Tesla saw the batteries were finally there and found a way to hype, market and sell electric cars successfully. That's praiseworthy. The self-driving stuff and over-the-air software updates are also cool. Lots of innovation there. But making electric cars has never been that hard per se.

reply


True. But not every idea that is labeled as "too hard" is in fact useful (or even doable) idea.

reply


Agreed. This is a decent book on the topic: https://mitpress.mit.edu/books/toward-replacement-parts-brai...

reply


Related WSJ article (Facebook non-paywalled):

https://www.facebook.com/l.php?u=https://www.wsj.com/article...

Another non-paywalled news article:

http://www.theverge.com/2017/3/27/15077864/elon-musk-neurali...

reply


"Neural lace," indeed. No such thing as too many Iain M. Banks references for Mr. Musk, eh?

reply


Seems like Tony Stark isn't a character necessarily bound to a fictional world, after all.

reply


Elon Musk announces new company, wants faster brain so he can take serial entrepreneurship lifestyle to the max.

sky's the limit

reply


There's a "non-invasive" brain-computer interface on the market. It's a little less ambitious; targeted towards people who practice meditation. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Muse_(headband)

reply


There is also Emotiv: www.emotiv.com

reply


forgive me if i am wrong, i don't know much about these matters. Just a quick thought. For me Elon Musks ventures seem a bit like angel-investors. Every company he founds has probability of making billions (car-company, rockets, tunnelling etc.), though they are also high risk. Of course he can't spread his risk as broad as a investor. But while risky, every venture seems to be very calculated, the opposite of crazy. I mean he could focus everything on Tesla, but if Tesla bites the dust he would loose everything.

But cause != correlation, maybe he just likes founding stuff.

reply


he needs the money, but he doesn't want it. he's not playing the business game for the game's sake, he wants to advance civilization and the best way to do it is via billion dollar disruptive businesses, so that's what he's doing. i applaud him for keeping true to this after however many years of having access to that much assets.

reply


Wonder if we'll ever see "Humans as AI-ASICs" type services..? (I mean, apart from the movie "the Matrix".)

reply


Bizarrely, humans weren't used for computation in the Matrix. They were batteries...somehow.

reply


IIRC it started out as computation, but was changed to batteries because they thought cluster computing was too hard to explain in a movie script.

reply


Sounds like an Exocortex: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Exocortex

reply


I don't want to compete with AI. I want AI to create efficiency and wealth so I can relax and have a leisure lifestyle. This shows that work-a-holic CEO culture is only about margins and gains and not improving lifestyle and quality of life. Automation should be improving our lives not adding anxiety to compete with it, which we will ultimately lose.

We're probably in for another 1880's labor movement as automation keeps eating jobs. We either decide to benefit from it via strict regulation or we somehow try to compete with it which is greatly lower the value of our labor and only enrich the owners of automation.

reply


> I don't want to compete with AI. I want AI to create efficiency and wealth so I can relax and have a leisure lifestyle. This shows that work-a-holic CEO culture is only about margins and gains and not improving lifestyle and quality of life.

I suspect, though I'm not 100% sure, that when Musk speaks about AI "competition" there's an implication of existential danger. If true, then from his POV it would not so much about "I want to min-max my CEO experience" but "I'd rather we not go extinct within my children's lifetime"

reply


Not everyone wants to be human for ever, some people take joy in their work and want to continue doing it and contributing in a meaningful way, etc, etc. Nothing to do with being a workaholic or the rest. I hate to say it, but 'leisure' gets boring awfully quickly.

reply


You realize that leisure could be any kind of work you want.

The distinction is not leisure vs work. It's freedom vs. constraint.

reply


I appreciate that, however I feel constraints give meaning to a task, you might argue that I can self impose them, I will argue that I wish those constraints to be imposed by society or by the conditions needed to advance science. To do that, eventually as AI's come online, I will have to stop being human.

reply


So everyone should suffer, because you enjoy it?

reply


David Brin said something once that I found interesting: "as long as I'm still in charge of the desiring, let the damn AI take care of the execution!"

reply


So basically you want AI to enclose you in a simulation where you feel fulfilled and happy?

reply


No, I want it to create value that will be given back to me via taxation.

reply


You said you want AI to provide wealth. But now you say you want to create value. It looks like you may need to compete after all.

reply


First I read:

"No, I want it to create value that will be given back to me via television."

reply


Could you be more clear on the economic mechanics of your scenario?

reply


I don't want to compete with AI.

You don't have an option.

Said another way, in the long run you either merge with AGI or go extinct.

reply


Did 1880s people have to merge with assembly lines? I think you're being fairly dramatic and too "/r/futurology" here. The whole point of technology is to create tools to make our lives easier, not to become tools. People won't desire this and pushing this kind of pressure on people seems like a recipe for revolt against the capitalist system that has thus far provided so much wealth. The assembly line works for us, we don't want to become an assembly line ourselves and its ludicrous to think such reasoning will lead to extinction. This is a bit like saying that the Olympics will be nothing but a steroids showcase event because everyone will take steroids.

If anything, dissuading people from standing up for their liberty and basic humanity seems to be the best route toward extinction to me.

reply


We kind of do merge with our technology, though. People are fuzzy-bounded; we're part of our environment and it's part of us, especially in the mental domain. In the physical domain glasses, notebooks (offloaded brain memory), telephones (merged voice) are physically merged technologies. In the mental sphere I feel I can say that Wikipedia and the Internet are in some sense merged parts of my mind. They are part of my thought processes and they were an essential ingredient in forming my thought processes too. Take away all my writing and reading and I really would be a different entity, mentally.

reply


He did specify "in the long run", which I think is probably true as the timescales get longer. I doubt anyone would argue that humanity would live lives relatively unchanged from the present say, 3000 years from now. So it's really just a matter of arguing about 'when' and not 'if'.

I'd also like to point out that although we didn't "become" the assembly line, employees certainly have become more replaceable in many of the jobs impacted by the assembly line. Depending on the job, some employees have become the metaphorical "cog in the machine", and can be replaced by other employees with minimal training, as compared to the artisan-based system that predated mass production.

I certainly see your point, however, and I truly hope that we can maintain our liberty and humanity as technology increases, instead of regressing into a kind of dystopian neo-feudalism.

reply


No, but like with any other performance enchanting utility it's going to be effectively peer pressure. If AI+human will be better than just AI people will "merge" with it at that point if it's a true AI you might as well be a different species to them as you'll likely won't be able to even communicate with them after a while.

reply


I'm sure AI+human will still be able to communicate with humans (it is a part of AI-intelligence after all, an ability to communicate with as much subjects as it can), normal humans will just be unable to understand communications of AI+humans between themselves.

reply


Yes, having have to get a brain-machine connection implant before we've had a long time to observe safety and side effects has been a fear of mine for many years.

reply


Hello, Cookie.

reply


Congrats to Max and team.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: