So, here is the thing about prior probability. If you have a bag with red and black marbles in it, and I wager $100 that if I pick out ten in a row, they will be all red, should you take this bet? What are the chances that all ten will be red?
Well, if it were a very large bag with an approximately even distribution of red and black marbles, it would be very unlikely (only 1 in 1024) that you would pick ten red in a row.
But if it had a thousand red marbles and only ten black marbles, the chances are quite high that you would pick out ten red marbles in a row.
In fact, if the bag were large enough, it could be 99.99% sure that you would pick out ten red marbles, even though there are both red and black marbles in the bag. This is an illustration of prior probability. Whether we believe someone who says they have picked out ten red marbles depends on the prior probability.
Now I must say, given how shocked the world was by Snowden's revelations, I've now considered ALL conspiracy theorists to be making claims of the type "I've taken out ten red marbles in a row." Shall we believe them?
Before all the revelations, my inclination was to say "Of course not! There's only a 1 in 1024 chance of that!" But since I've learned of the huge number of red marbles in the bag, my inclination on the whole is to believe them.
So due to the PRIOR PROBABILITY being very, very high (there being an astounding, huuuuuge number of red marbles in the bag), I now am highly inclined (99%) to believe rather than dismiss highly intelligent and skilled people presenting with some of these types of behaviors. (Though I think not as far as Terry's case.)
So I would like to know why Terry includes among his claims, statements about the CIA. He is a very competent programmer. Does he or did he work with them? When "God" communicates with him through an RNG, is this them? (Which is very, very likely - again, there are thousands of red marbles in the bag and only a few black ones.)
Also, why does he mention the CIA, who has no domestic authority. (They are not allowed to do operations on U.S. soil). Why not the FBI, NSA, or for that matter Mossad, the Russian FSB, or whatever China's agency is?
Why not mention all of these?
Again, due to the existence of the prior probability, the overwhelmingly likely conclusion is that where he reports a conspiracy, there is one, or where he reports God talking to him, someone is doing so. But who? Why?
I would also like to see an example of his outbursts (on these and other forums) in his videos. I've listened to several of his videos, not one of which was ever interrupted by the outbursts that are posted in his name throughout the Internet. Does he know about them? Is he able to maintain hours of narration on video demos without once saying anything inappropriate, but his forum posts include them?
Given my new lens of prior probability, I would like to hear how he sounds saying the same things posted in his name, on his videos.
Does anyone have such a link? I do realize that his online presence is purely schizophrenic. I've seen his posts on HN and elsewhere.
I just would like to see things from his perspective as well, and "humor him". (Along the vein of the recent post here - https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13962111 "A constructive look at templeos".)
TempleOS (formerly J Operating System,[1] SparrowOS and LoseThos)[2] is a biblical themed lightweight operating system created over the span of a decade by the American programmer Terry A. Davis. The software is a x86-64 bit, multi-tasking, multi-cored, public domain, open source, ring-0-only, single address space, non-networked, PC operating system for recreational programming.[3] The operating system was designed to be the Third Temple according to Davis and uses an interface similar to a mixture of DOS and Turbo C. Davis describes the operating system as a modern x86-64 Commodore 64 with C in place of BASIC.
http://www.templeos.org/Wb/Home/Web/AppStore/AppStore.html#l...
"I write TempleOS programs and hymns for God."
God said 640x480 was a covenant like circumcision. The resolution will remain 640x480 for centuries to come.
