Mega Man for TempleOS (github.com)
76 points by robertelder 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 20 comments | favorite





Cool! This project started out as a way to learn Gr library routines in HolyC, and kind of Frankensteined its way into a game engine. In the coming weeks I'll be doing lots of refactoring to bring the code in line with proper TOS guidelines naming conventions.

(Author here: I cross-posted this comment from a reddit thread, hope it isn't against the rules..)

Can I ask why you decided to do this rather than learning on a more conventional platform?

It's interesting and fun that Terry's odd but impressive project is getting a little cult traction. This is kind of neat, though the physics and animations could use some work.

A cult following for the God-given operating system. Huh. Sounds a bit sacrilegious.

I think we should try to keep these threads on-topic. I do have a substantive question on this issue.

So, here is the thing about prior probability. If you have a bag with red and black marbles in it, and I wager $100 that if I pick out ten in a row, they will be all red, should you take this bet? What are the chances that all ten will be red?

Well, if it were a very large bag with an approximately even distribution of red and black marbles, it would be very unlikely (only 1 in 1024) that you would pick ten red in a row.

But if it had a thousand red marbles and only ten black marbles, the chances are quite high that you would pick out ten red marbles in a row.

In fact, if the bag were large enough, it could be 99.99% sure that you would pick out ten red marbles, even though there are both red and black marbles in the bag. This is an illustration of prior probability. Whether we believe someone who says they have picked out ten red marbles depends on the prior probability.

Now I must say, given how shocked the world was by Snowden's revelations, I've now considered ALL conspiracy theorists to be making claims of the type "I've taken out ten red marbles in a row." Shall we believe them?

Before all the revelations, my inclination was to say "Of course not! There's only a 1 in 1024 chance of that!" But since I've learned of the huge number of red marbles in the bag, my inclination on the whole is to believe them.

So due to the PRIOR PROBABILITY being very, very high (there being an astounding, huuuuuge number of red marbles in the bag), I now am highly inclined (99%) to believe rather than dismiss highly intelligent and skilled people presenting with some of these types of behaviors. (Though I think not as far as Terry's case.)

So I would like to know why Terry includes among his claims, statements about the CIA. He is a very competent programmer. Does he or did he work with them? When "God" communicates with him through an RNG, is this them? (Which is very, very likely - again, there are thousands of red marbles in the bag and only a few black ones.)

Also, why does he mention the CIA, who has no domestic authority. (They are not allowed to do operations on U.S. soil). Why not the FBI, NSA, or for that matter Mossad, the Russian FSB, or whatever China's agency is?

Why not mention all of these?

Again, due to the existence of the prior probability, the overwhelmingly likely conclusion is that where he reports a conspiracy, there is one, or where he reports God talking to him, someone is doing so. But who? Why?

I would also like to see an example of his outbursts (on these and other forums) in his videos. I've listened to several of his videos, not one of which was ever interrupted by the outbursts that are posted in his name throughout the Internet. Does he know about them? Is he able to maintain hours of narration on video demos without once saying anything inappropriate, but his forum posts include them?

Given my new lens of prior probability, I would like to hear how he sounds saying the same things posted in his name, on his videos.

Does anyone have such a link? I do realize that his online presence is purely schizophrenic. I've seen his posts on HN and elsewhere.

I just would like to see things from his perspective as well, and "humor him". (Along the vein of the recent post here - https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13962111 "A constructive look at templeos".)

TempleOS was a fork of SynagogueOS, so this isn't surprising.

I've heard MosqueOS is really gaining adoption.

https://youtu.be/5gfoDHycEi0?t=2m12s

That sentiment! I know that feeling so well.

Some background, for those who haven't heard about TempleOS before: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=8658283

Per wikipedia:

TempleOS (formerly J Operating System,[1] SparrowOS and LoseThos)[2] is a biblical themed lightweight operating system created over the span of a decade by the American programmer Terry A. Davis. The software is a x86-64 bit, multi-tasking, multi-cored, public domain, open source, ring-0-only, single address space, non-networked, PC operating system for recreational programming.[3] The operating system was designed to be the Third Temple according to Davis and uses an interface similar to a mixture of DOS and Turbo C. Davis describes the operating system as a modern x86-64 Commodore 64 with C in place of BASIC.

Looks better than Mega Man for DOS!

This isn't Terry, is it?

No, but the Github user sure is interesting. Have to wonder how Terry feels about https://github.com/tramplersheikhs/hgbd and https://github.com/tramplersheikhs/uriel -- is the Temple being desecrated?? Either way, seriously cool stuff.

reply


Terry has stated that, apart from serving God, the goal of TempleOS is to encourage C64-like hobbyist experimentation. He seems quite happy with outsiders writing software for his system, and has endorsed this MegaMan game on the TempleOS software page:

http://www.templeos.org/Wb/Home/Web/AppStore/AppStore.html#l...

Definitely an interesting user.

"I write TempleOS programs and hymns for God."

It's not. It's impressive Terry's platform has attained a following.

Next year will be the year of the TempleOS desktop.

Well, it seems like 640x480 is a sacred limit for display resolution so I wouldn't get my hopes up, from the F.A.Q:

    God said 640x480 was a covenant like circumcision.  The resolution will remain 640x480 for centuries to come.

Holy cow ... The OS is such a strange mix of impressive feats and crazy conventions.

You'd... know if it was him. He'd, uh, have some choice words about Bomb Man.

So, they put a game I used to love and hate on TempleOS. Guess I finally got a reason to visit the Temple. Although that comment about the HolyC going into the shell, compiled, and running was pretty cool.

