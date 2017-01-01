Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Auto balancing 7 hours tests between 100 parallel jobs on CI – Buildkite example (knapsackpro.com)
2 points by ArturT 22 minutes ago





Do you have large test suites in your company projects? How big are they? How do you deal with long running tests?

Probably keeping a few small projects with fast test suites instead of monolith would be a nice way but we all know it's not always that easy.

I'd like to build a client library for auto-balancing tests across CI nodes in other languages than Ruby and I'd love to learn what test runners tools you use in your favorite programming languages.

