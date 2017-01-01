Probably keeping a few small projects with fast test suites instead of monolith would be a nice way but we all know it's not always that easy.
I'd like to build a client library for auto-balancing tests across CI nodes in other languages than Ruby and I'd love to learn what test runners tools you use in your favorite programming languages.
