Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Fixing Monopoly (ludible.nl)
12 points by tmsbrg 31 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite





I prefer this approach: http://imgur.com/a/vX3zm

> Because of the way the game is designed, this inevitably results in one person acquiring a majority of the assets on the board, and beginning the slow, painful, friendship-destroying process of grinding the other players out of the game, turn by turn. This is why Monopoly starts as a fun exciting romp, only to turn into a bitter cesspool of despair.

reply


hugged to death?

reply


http://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:http://...

reply


Lol...the cache appears to be loading a plugin that loads content from a remote source...so cache isn't helping me here.

On a side note, am I reading this correctly in that it is using a <javascript> tag to run PHP?

view-source:http://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:http://...

| <script type="text/javascript">

| window.abb = {};

| php = {};

| window.PHP = {};

| PHP.ajax = "http://www.ludible.nl/wp-admin/admin- ajax.php";PHP.wp_p_id = "1034";

| ...

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: