If you actually are looking to set up your own VPN, I recommend this guide on Digital Ocean[1] If privacy is your main concern for using a VPN, and you are technically inclined, then it would make sense to be in control of the server acting as your VPN.
[1] https://www.digitalocean.com/community/tutorials/how-to-set-...
reply
[0]https://www.digitalocean.com/legal/terms/
plus, remember when they took out 38,000 websites because the Yes Man made a parody site?[1]
[1]https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20160629/23462634866/nra-t...
regardless, DO is known for shooting first and asking questions later, does this seem like the type of provider you want to use for a VPN?
Is it just me, or this paragraph is completely wrong?
HTTPS Everywhere's job is to HTTPS when available but not explicitely used.
Lately I had it set one up for me and have just let it run constantly since then. I effectively have my own personal VPN for $5 month.
https://nakedsecurity.sophos.com/2015/06/25/can-you-trust-to...
It's definitely possible but with an increased number of hops it becomes harder and harder.
Hence why they introduced entry guards. To make things a little more difficult for an adversary that manages to bring up a lot of nodes.
I don't think Tor would eliminate the need for a VPN; wouldn't your ISP still be able to see the requested URL?
Edit: I was thinking of DNS leaks, but that's really not an issue if you use Tor Browser.
The author don't know shit, writing this type of false articles will lead to another privacy disaster.
It's often convenient, but just having some source doesn't actually ensure that is the code running on the device.
(The same is true of Tor exit nodes, incidentally, and it's very easy for an intelligence agency to run Tor and tcpdump.)
If you actually want a VPN, one of your best options is to use a commercial service that has a reputation to uphold. Some fly-by-night "non-profit" is probably a front for a miscreant running tcpdump. (And there is no conflict with a commercial service running open source code, as I'm sure you know!)
What does it mean to "hijack" a search? If the ISP is modifying your data in flight then that'd qualify though I don't think this bill gives them that power.
Also, most (all?) searches go over SSL which would not be susceptible to MITM fiddling.
At most it gives them access to log the number of bytes sent per customer to each destination and the DNS lookups you've performed. I'd be concerned if they are selling that information but there's no need to make up fake lingo to sell this. It's crap enough as it stands.
Back in 2011, several ISPs were caught red-handed working with a company called Paxfire to hijack their customers’ search queries to Bing, Yahoo!, and Google. Here’s how it worked.
When you entered a search term in your browser’s search box or URL bar, your ISP directed that query to Paxfire instead of to an actual search engine. Paxfire then checked what you were searching for to see if it matched a list of companies that had paid them for more traffic. If your query matched one of these brands (e.g. you had typed in “apple”, “dell”, or “wsj”, to name a few) then Paxfire would send you directly to that company’s website instead of sending you to a search engine and showing you all the search results (which is what you’d normally expect). The company would then presumably give Paxfire some money, and Paxfire would presumably give your ISP some money.
In other words, ISPs were hijacking their customers’ search queries and redirecting them to a place customers hadn’t asked for, all while pocketing a little cash on the side. Oh, and the ISPs in question hadn’t bothered to tell their customers they’d be sending their search traffic to a third party that might record some of it.
Source: https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2017/03/five-creepy-things-you...
I don't see that working for connections over SSL. I wonder how the companies that operate these questionable "services" deal with the rapid rise of SSL the past few years.
So there aren't really any packets being modified, since you already get your DNS from your ISP. They're just returning bad information to requests that your browser naturally had directed at them.
https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2011/07/widespread-search-hija...
It can happen either through DNS hijacking (nslookup for google.com goes to isp-fake-google.com) or they can just sniff all the traffic and MITM HTTP traffic for "GET /q=?" with a "Host: google.com". In either case they send you to whatever they'd like rather than the original request (and of course sell the data that User X searched for Y).
If you actually are looking to set up your own VPN, I recommend this guide on Digital Ocean[1] If privacy is your main concern for using a VPN, and you are technically inclined, then it would make sense to be in control of the server acting as your VPN.
[1] https://www.digitalocean.com/community/tutorials/how-to-set-...
reply