Apple Pages 6.1 adds equation support using LaTeX or MathML
apple.com
10 points
by
plg
14 minutes ago
cozzyd
0 minutes ago
I believe both Scribus and LibreOffice have had ways of doing embeded LaTeX for at least 10 years.
comex
1 minute ago
From the "which commands" link, it seems that they're using Blahtex to convert LaTeX to MathML:
http://gva.noekeon.org/blahtexml/
