Apple Pages 6.1 adds equation support using LaTeX or MathML (apple.com)
I believe both Scribus and LibreOffice have had ways of doing embeded LaTeX for at least 10 years.

From the "which commands" link, it seems that they're using Blahtex to convert LaTeX to MathML:

http://gva.noekeon.org/blahtexml/

