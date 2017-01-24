reply
Presumably, if something does go wrong on the individual level, the support burden on the genius bars will be lower (since major iOS releases have traditionally come alongside hardware releases), and if a major bug is found, the number of devices affected will also likely be smaller.
It stills feels wrong on a gut level, and semver folks might not be happy with it, but it seems to make some real sense.
edit: Also, if it went out with 11.0, coordinating all the bug fixes for a 11.0.1 would almost definitely take longer than whatever will be in 10.3.1 release, letting any APFS issues get tweaked faster.
Wouldn't this be valid semver if the APIs or general functionality hasn't changed? Or isn't expected to?
If I were somehow in charge of it, I imagine I'd want to do it like: 1) ship it as officially supported on the Mac, but off by default. 2) a year or two later, ship it as officially supported on the Mac, on by default, but still allow HFS+ as an option. 3) A year or two after that, if all has gone well, then introduce it into iOS (where presumably it's not reasonable to make it optional).
It's really weird to me that Apple is rolling it out to hundreds of millions of devices all at once, when it's not even a bootable filesystem on any of their platforms yet. Seems like the kind of thing where you'd want to take a more gradual approach.
I get that HFS+ is super old and I see why Apple wants to switch to APFS. But I don't get why they're in such a hurry.
Here's hoping their approach works well, in any case!
If Apple fucks something up, and your app don't run no more, it's your fault and it's now your problem.
But you can absolutely throw a brick through my front window.
Rebooted several times. My iPhone 7s, and two older iPhones upgraded to 10.3, as well as another iPad. Why is the iPad Pro different?
reply