Apple releases iOS 10.3 (9to5mac.com)
47 points by zitterbewegung 1 hour ago





Changing filesystem for billions of phones in a point release? That doesn't sound fun.

I've been running the beta for quite some time and didn't even notice that it had changed. Honestly, I think it's the best possible way that they can roll this out - iOS is much more restricted and has fewer devices to worry about, so is worlds easier than macOS, and internal dogfooding/the beta program gives them good coverage before hitting the whole population. Doing it in a dot release or major version doesn't seem particularly interesting one way or the other.

Initially, I was thinking the same thing. Given how fast the average Apple consumer updates to major iOS releases, I imagine that rolling it out over a point release is actually part of the plan.

Presumably, if something does go wrong on the individual level, the support burden on the genius bars will be lower (since major iOS releases have traditionally come alongside hardware releases), and if a major bug is found, the number of devices affected will also likely be smaller.

It stills feels wrong on a gut level, and semver folks might not be happy with it, but it seems to make some real sense.

edit: Also, if it went out with 11.0, coordinating all the bug fixes for a 11.0.1 would almost definitely take longer than whatever will be in 10.3.1 release, letting any APFS issues get tweaked faster.

> It stills feels wrong on a gut level, and semver folks might not be happy with it, but it seems to make some real sense.

Wouldn't this be valid semver if the APIs or general functionality hasn't changed? Or isn't expected to?

Rolling it out first on iOS at all doesn't seem like the right approach.

If I were somehow in charge of it, I imagine I'd want to do it like: 1) ship it as officially supported on the Mac, but off by default. 2) a year or two later, ship it as officially supported on the Mac, on by default, but still allow HFS+ as an option. 3) A year or two after that, if all has gone well, then introduce it into iOS (where presumably it's not reasonable to make it optional).

It's really weird to me that Apple is rolling it out to hundreds of millions of devices all at once, when it's not even a bootable filesystem on any of their platforms yet. Seems like the kind of thing where you'd want to take a more gradual approach.

I get that HFS+ is super old and I see why Apple wants to switch to APFS. But I don't get why they're in such a hurry.

Here's hoping their approach works well, in any case!

Did it on the Beta without even realizing it and it went fine. A little longer of a reboot, but otherwise very smooth. As always, YMMV.

what does ymmv stand for?

"Your mileage may vary" is what I've always associated it with.

Yeah this is kind of causing a full on panic in the office today.

If Apple fucks something up, and your app don't run no more, it's your fault and it's now your problem.

You literally can't leave a review saying "This version of iOS is shitty and it breaks all my apps."

But you can absolutely throw a brick through my front window.

Actually with 10.3 you can: https://9to5mac.com/2017/01/24/apple-will-let-developers-rep...

Yeah, I think I'll let them work out the kinks there for a good long time before going anywhere near this.

My iPad Pro only sees beta 7. I removed the device from the beta program a month ago, but it still sees the betas.

Rebooted several times. My iPhone 7s, and two older iPhones upgraded to 10.3, as well as another iPad. Why is the iPad Pro different?

