|Ask HN: Are you looking for collaborators/maintainers?
1 point by aaossa 9 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|Hi HN!
Recently I've been submitting a couple of PR to pallets/werkzeug and then started to look for more projects to collaborate. Currently I'm translating a couple of documents and I really like this feeling of being an OSS contributor. I thought that you could post here your projects and see if you find people like me to collaborate :)
Do you have a project looking for contributors?
Thanks!
