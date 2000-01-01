Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Optane Memory – A bridge between DRAM and storage (intel.com)
Anandtech, as usual, has a good article:

http://www.anandtech.com/show/11227/intel-launches-optane-me...

> The Optane Memory products are squeezing into a relatively small niche for limited budgets that require a lot of storage and want the benefit of solid state performance without paying the full price of a boot SSD. Intel notes that Optane Memory caching can be used in front of hybrid drives and SATA SSDs, but the performance benefit will be smaller and these configurations are not expected to be common or cost effective.

It doesn't sound that fast. Looks to be "slower" (throughput-wise) then modern NVMe drives (i.e. Evo 960 and obviously smaller) and clearly trying to bridge a price gap. Is the upside that it can act as an additional cache level without OS support? I remember the first time I used Intel Rapid Storage Tech (aka RST) ... it was also the last time as it's was convoluted with minimal (or no?) upside on Linux.

As an "enthusiast" I'm assuming that my Linux desktop with plenty of RAM + NVMe backed lvmcache will perform better.

I also assume that my laptop with reasonable RAM (because DDR (self)refresh sucks enough power to annoy me) + high performance NVMe drive also won't benefit.

Is this just marketing fluff?

Interesting comment from Anandtech [0]

> Keep in mind that consumer NVMe SSDs that boast throughput of 2GB/s or more generally do not reach their peak at low queue depth. Optane is supposed to be able to drive 1200MB/s read throughput at low queue depth (not sure why they listed QD4), so there is potential for some performance improvement here. Most consumer workloads never get out of low queue depth territory, so this could have some small real world benefit. Write throughput, however, is critically low.

> More importantly, these Optane drive are gear more towards lowering latency than transferring large files. Where HDDs access the data on the order of 10s of mS and SSDs access data on the order of 1mS (give or take), Optane should be able to access data on the order of 1s - 10s of uS. Where Optane will be useful is high numbers of small file accesses (DLLs, library files, etc.).

> That all said, I'd just as soon leave all the extra complications, compatibility issues, and inconsistencies on the table and get that 2 GB/s sdd that you mentioned until Intel figures out how to make these more compatible and easier to use without requiring a "golden setup". I don't want to buy a new W10, Kaby Lake, 200 series based system just to use one of these. My current W7/W10/Ubuntu, Skylake, 100 series system should work just fine for a good while yet.

[0] http://www.anandtech.com/comments/11227/intel-launches-optan...

Intel's opening them up to lawsuits with the shot at 0:53 of the sticker on the CPU. I know it's just for marketing or whatever but people have actually done that and had their cpu overheat.

The only thing could get from Optane is QD1 performance. It is impressive (5x faster than current gen NVMe SSD). But everything else is just soso compared to NVMe SSD.

It looks to be an accelerator cache for HDDs, but slower than an SSD, with fairly low capacity. And it requires a 7th gen intel processor, so this isn't a performance boost for older PCs either. Exactly who is this aimed at?

Looks faster than an SSD to me. From the FAQ:

"Q4: Will Intel Optane memory also accelerate an SSD? If so how much?

A: Yes. Intel Optane memory can be used to accelerate any type of SATA-based storage media, including SATA SSDs, However, the performance benefit of adding Intel Optane memory will be greater on slower storage devices like an HDD versus a relatively faster storage device like a SATA-SSD. Additional performance data is forthcoming"

http://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/architecture-and-tech...

I don't think GP is talking about SATA SSD. Based on the performance, definitely it is PCIe NVMe SSD ( 960 IMO )

My interpretation is that it is a fancy cache using a new type of memory, XPoint, a non-volatile phase change memory, with greater endurance (and cost) than NAND sitting on the M.2 bus, combined with OS drivers to assist with the mapping.

The idea is M.2 speed > SATA, but the dynamic M.2 caching isn't native to the OS, so drivers are required to intermediate.

Pretty underwhelming relative to the hype.

At least Lenovo was supposed to offer these as option for some of their laptops.

Maybe this makes sense if you need lots of space. Over 1TB SSDs are expensive.

Data centers willing to provide dense storage instances?

Nobody.

You lose SSD transfer speed, while gain _some_ hardware response latency.

NVMe response latency (on hardware side, not OS) is around 14-15micro-seconds on reads, and tops out at 200micro-seconds on writes [1]. Which is nearly 2-3 orders of magnitude below spinning rust. While Optane can halve this to 7micro-seconds on reads. The price/pref vs established NVMe tech is non-existent.

When I can spend $X/GB to get a 2000% performance bump, its hard to justify spending $X*4/GB to get 2050% performance bump. Most applications/data centers have yet to transfer to NVMe. Offering marginal gains a sizable markup is a risky strategy.

Furthermore Optane is nearly 2 orders of magnitude lower than RAM in latency, and 5 orders of magnitude lower transfer. So the idea of "non-volatile RAM" has yet to arrive.

---

Also "Transparent to the OS" should strike fear in your heart. The OS's job is to manage hardware, memory, and caches. Why drop this?

[1] https://www.cs.utah.edu/~manua/pubs/systor15.pdf

I thought I could throw away my DRAM and SSD, but it looks like for now it's just another cache level.

They're a long way from realizing the full potential of the technology. Right now they're hugely limited by the interconnect. Also, if they reach some of the goals they've been talking about, it might need differently-designed operating systems to really work.

I mean, Single-Level-Storage is hardly a new concept - I don't think we need entirely new operating systems to gain benefits, but for more applications and enabling technologies to be designed around it.

LMDB, for example, would be a great fit with Optane already. Really, anything that uses mmap() is.

I think it will be a bit different once they start selling DIMMs. I'm looking forward to seeing how that works out.

It seems like that could be pretty useful in a laptop, if your RAM was nonvolatile, wake from sleep would be truly instantaneous, you'd think (and it would survive your battery dying).

This is also what I thought they were marketing. The day this happens, it'll be big.

I wonder if there is a use-case for this to be the storage device in a low-end VPS?

Quite a bit of marketing-speak here on the official site, without a lot of technical details.

I know the Optane SSD drives are fast -- is this just device-side driver software that allows you to virtually expand available "RAM" and mmap it to the SSD?

Why just i7 CPUs? Is there a hardware component?

"Just download and install the driver..." (Linux?)

Seems like its some i3/i5/i7, only recent ones? Must be some hardware component to it that makes the SSD look like memory to the system, perhaps as another NUMA zone (could you have a huge NUMA zone with no CPU attached?)

Maybe the CLWB instruction?

What I understand of it, after skipping through all the marketing speak, is that the Optane Memory functions a cache for your SATA drive. The Optane cache is just a Optane SSD which uses some new and apparently faster 3D Nand technology.

And about Linux; somewhere in the PDF with the technical details it states the requirement that your OS has to be 64 bit Windows ..

I think a lot of this next generation solid state storage level memory is going to wind up being ill suited for the dominant interconnect standards (e.g. DDR, SATA, or PCIe). I also really wonder if it isn't going to take a really long time for the relevant parts of the existing software stack to see serious development to effectively exploit this stuff.

Reaction to 2nd video: It is like a kitchen, and a panty, with a sous-chef which is like a conveyor belt. I mean if this runs ruby and also uses knife, how fast could this really be. ;)

Was the entire pancake analogy a setup for the 'have your pancakes and eat them too' joke?

Isn't this just another go at Robson and SRT?

A cache for spinning hard drives? Pass.

