Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Why I Stopped Using Multiple Monitors (medium.com)
21 points by henrik_w 41 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 27 comments | favorite





I disagree heavily - Having a secondary monitor with documentation / work plans on it is enormously useful as you can glance at it without having to do anything more special than turn your head.

In fact, I would go so far as to say that three monitors is optimum since you can have your code on one, the output of your code (continuous tests/hot reload/etc) on another and documentation on the last allowing you to see all aspects of your work without a single keystroke.

reply


I don't program in Android as my main focus at work but have been doing to quite a bit lately and I have to say thank god for my three monitors.

The Android ecosystem is such that you are going to want documentation up at all times, and alt-tabbing back and forth would drive me insane. My monitor layout ends up like this:

[emulator][docs][code]

and it works really well. That picture of the author's virtual desktops looks like a nightmare to me. I like using window snapping to put one thing per monitor and having it be big and static from that point on. No context switching, no keeping a mental index of which virtual desktop has that damn Gradle documentation hidden on it.

reply


Hey, great that a single monitor works for you. It doesn't for me though.

I have 3 monitors and can't imagine going back to one. Different people work differently, but for me I see a significant benefit to being able to glance somewhere to check a job I'm running, e-mail, chat, reference a browser... It reduces the overhead of the context switch, so I can do it and be right back to where I was.

In the past I would change virtual desktops to check e-mail or chat, and once I was in that isolated desktop I would find it much harder to get back. It was better when I was able to set up a hotkey to "switch back to the last virtual desktop I was on".

At the moment I have two 32" displays and a 24" in portrait. I have my terminal sessions on the center 32", 2 browsers on the right 32", and slack and e-mail on the left 24" portrait. I came to this from using a 15" laptop all the time for 15 years.

Caveats: I use i3wm and use keyboard navigation a lot. I'm also a sysadmin, I could easily see programming being different.

reply


Well, my productivity has risen dramatically. The choice argument fails for me, because I use 2 monitors for the applications I use most frequently, and the 3rd monitor is a catch all for everything else.

So, for example, when doing front end programming, 1 monitor contains my terminal windows where I am programming in VIM, running commands, etc (I usually have 4 open in each corner) while the other window contains the live reloading browser window.

The 3rd monitor has everything else. No paradox of choice, and seeing the results of my actions is a glance.

The physical spatial arrangement of my work tools is of tremendous value.

Personally, I've seen a much greater productivity improvement by getting rid of laptops, and only working with desktops in a specific work area with multiple monitors and a desk laid out in a way that helps with my productivity.

I am working less hours, and doing a lot more in those fewer hours.

reply


This is very much dependant upon use case. If you're in the business of managing loads of systems, being able to have console sessions open to all the various places you need to touch as part of your current task is invaluable. If you're a programmer working on a single thing at a time, that's great. If you're in operations, a "single task" may involve dozens of separate interactions with separate systems, and being able to have everything presented to you at once is a huge benefit.

reply


I'll second this.

I mostly work with operations, and I use a two-monitor setup for most of my work. It's setup so that my second monitor is left for my main focus or large applications, like the web browser or editor sessions, and my other screen is for "miscellaneous stuff" or multiple terminals when I need to follow multiple things at once.

I also use a tiling window manager (Awesome) because honestly I couldn't keep track of all my windows otherwise. I also very much like having separate virtual desktops for each screen, so that I can control each individually. With a tiling window manager it's also very easy to "banish" everything else when you need to focus on a single thing.

reply


I prefer a single monitor not just because it's more convenient, but because it really does improve focus. My screen represents my train of thought. I don't have 3 applications and 4+ files splattered in front of me. I have a single application, with no more than 2 files, that represents exactly where I am at that moment in my thinking. And I move from screen to screen fluidly with Spaces. I also use a large font size so I don't see more than 40 LOC on the screen at a time.

This is not some sort of self-imposed hipster handicap like a fixed gear bicycle- it really does feel more comfortable. I get so frustrated looking at coworkers' screens with 4+ files open, all in tiny text. I think, how can they work like that? No wonder that when someone interrupts them they lose all context.

reply


> And I move from screen to screen fluidly with Spaces.

> I get so frustrated looking at coworkers' screens with 4+ files open, all in tiny text. I think, how can they work like that?

That's what I think when I see someone working like you, flipping through multiple spaces, scrolling up and down files. To me, spaces add more overhead - I have to remember in which space various running applications or their windows are open.

And as far as 40 lines per screen, I often have to track through multiple files to figure out how things fit together - there are times when I've got IntelliJ split into three columns as I'm trying to follow some logic. Maybe this indicates that we've just abstracted things poorly, but it's hard to see how things could be significantly simplified.

reply


I just have three Spaces at a given time: browsing is #1, chat is #2, code is #3. VMs are optional #4.

But yeah, having to trace through abstraction layers is one area where my system does break down. My own code has gotten lighter and lighter on abstractions as the years have gone by, while others' code seems to grow heavier and heavier. Maybe it's my workflow influencing my coding style.

reply


Next, he should cut down his desk so that he can only fit one piece of paper on it. After all, it's better to focus on one thing at a time.

reply


I've used multiple monitors for years. They keys are:

* virtual desktops. This keeps each desktop simple and clean

* keyboard shortcuts to switch between desktops. This makes the cost of switching near-zero

* one monitor is used 90% of the time for 90% of the work.

* the second monitor is used for critical situations when virtual desktops don't work: more documents than will fit on the first one, writing articles (main) versus research (secondary)

With that workflow, I don't miss it working from a laptop. But it is useful for when I need it.

reply


Having used only one monitor for every and only recently bought a second one, I feel different. It's not about two equal monitors, but one for all the stuff that is static. A paper to be read, a formular to be used or just the notes that were taken before and are now used for implementation.

reply


Multiple monitors sure are a drag. This weekend I downgraded my primary monitor from a 32" 4k display to a 27" 1440p display, for the purpose of gaming at 165Hz instead of 60Hz (and wow, what a difference).

This has caused several annoying side effects. I used to run my 4k 32" monitor at 125% scaling, and my ancillary 24" 4k monitor at 225%. Everything looked fine, or so I thought. Now my 27" monitor runs at 100%, and this causes some internal Windows flag to change somewhere, making many apps on the secondary monitor look horrible. It just nearest-neighbors apps up to 200% instead of scaling them correctly. If you make the second monitor the primary monitor, then everything looks good again -- except you can't use Nvidia GSync on a secondary monitor, the whole reason I downgraded my main monitor. Amazingly, the mere existence of the 100ppi montior is what seems to break things. If you run it at 200%, apps on the other monitor at 200% still look terrible.

My theory is that things looked bad before, but the 125->225 scaling didn't look quite as egregiously bad as 100->200 does. But I'm picky about these things and think I would have noticed. So I don't know.

Some apps, notably Chrome, work just fine. (But Discord is an offender, and it's just Chrome, isn't it? That makes it all the more annoying.)

As an aside, everything looks pretty crappy at 100ppi. Fonts are blurry again. You can see the pixels in every photo or illustration you view. Upgrading to 4k a few years ago didn't make much of a difference to me, but downgrading is a huge difference. That said, Overwatch is soooo smooth. I can't wait until technology allows us to run games at 4k@120/144/165/240, however. I also miss the wider-than-sRGB color gamut.

reply


Oh, and as for the actual utility of multiple monitors, I like them. I use a second monitor off to the side for lower-priority things. At home, music player and Discord. At work I usually have Emacs on my main screen and a terminal on the second screen. If I'm doing a lot with the terminal I'll just move the window over, but most of the time I just need to press up arrow and look at the output for a second, so it works fine. YMMV but I like having multiple monitors. I don't know if there is any productivity improvement, but it's enjoyable nonetheless.

reply


Alt-tab causes me to lose focus much more quickly than glancing to the left. As a front-end developer I ALWAYS have my text editor, test browser, and Web Inspector open.

Among all tasks, I've found using Web Inspector to be incredibly difficult on a single monitor, especially on websites with deeply nested markup.

reply


I wish I could do single monitor, but I need at least two - one with editor, one with browser for the app/site I'm building. Then preferably one for database admin/documentation/email/chat. Context switching between all that tends to slow me down I feel.

reply


I tried multiple monitor setup for about 6 months and in the end I couldn't stand it. I used to put certain reference data on the second monitor - like a DB schema, or the layout of a particular communications flow etc...At first I liked it for that purpose. Then I started to get irritated at occasionally losing my cursor over the edge. Over time I also found myself glancing at it for no reason. Eventually I realized a paper print out of my schema or doc, sellotaped to the wall worked much better.

I reverted to single. Much happier. As mentioned elsewhere a tiling window manager (I use i3) is the key to making this productive.

reply


> Why I Stopped Using Multiple Monitors

> Too much monitor becomes a distraction. So when it comes to monitors, I embrace these maxims:

> Less is more.

> Quality over quantity.

> Location, Location, Location.

Good for you. Now, why do I care about your opin-- oh wait, I don't.

Seriously, this is about as subjective as it gets. Okay, maybe keyboard switch and cap selection is even more subjective, but that's it. There's hardly a point if any to make (apart from basic ergonomics?)

reply


Use the right tools for the right job. If all I'm doing is putting together new code, then one monitor is fine. If I'm debugging, porting code or troubleshooting an oncall emergency then multiple monitors is better. Also, on a Mac I can more easily get away with one big monitor however on a PC I must have at least 2 monitors to feel ok. Of course, YMMV.

reply


It all highly depends on your context. Are you reading, are you coding, are you creating some art? I am usually perfectly happy with just one monitor but for example if edit graphics or read papers it is very helpful to have additional displays.

reply


And if you're coding, are you doing something routine where you only need one file open, or are you e.g. trying to learn a new library or integrating unfamiliar systems, where having documentation or APIs open is essential if you don't want to alt-tab every second line of code written?

A single wide monitor works for these cases as well, or even a single small monitor if you're willing to squint a bit. But I think the assertation that "single window = focus" is a massive over-generalization that ignores a whole bunch of what some of us coders do on a day-to-day basis.

reply


my fingers did not like the constant alt+tab when I had less desktop real estate.

Perhaps I need to get USB foot pedals.

reply


Tiling window managers are your friend

reply


Multiple monitors are your friend

reply


Best of all, multiple monitors play very nicely with both tiling window managers and virtual desktops. :)

reply


Another reason for just one monitor: your neck will feel a lot better!

reply


Try having one monitor in the centre and the second one off to the side. You'll always be using one monitor as the primary anyway so there's no reason to pretend they're equal.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: