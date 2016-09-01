reply
It's one of the things that we Brits should be extremely proud of (although pharma-sponsored sob story campaigns in tabloid newspapers may suggest otherwise).
All new technologies are investigated in terms of incremental quality of life gain (vs current treatment norms) and changes in costs.
Furthermore, they consider everything in a wider context of opportunity cost of adopting a new treatment and budget constraints.
For a lot more detail, have a look at the NICE reference case here: https://www.nice.org.uk/process/pmg9/chapter/the-reference-c...
For context, this is literally what risk-bearing entities in the US already do (both insurers and at-risk providers).
I could get behind the statement that risk-bearing entities should be performing methodical cost-benefit analysis of care coverage, but the fact remains that, at the end of the day, that means that someone is making the decision to deny certain people coverage because it's not cost-effective. Whether you have clinicians and analysts at an insurance insurance company performing that role or the government clinical panel of clinicians and analysts performing that role, it still results in some people having their care approved and some having their treatments denied[0].
It's weird to then dismiss the negative side of the tradeoffs as "pharma-sponsored sob story campaigns" in the UK, when those same stories are accepted as evidence of the systemic problems within the US.
[0] And to pre-empt the common misguided criticism that "it's better because it's not a for-profit company making the decision", that assumes that government agencies don't have a profit motive just because they that's not recorded on their balance sheet (they do), and it also forgets the counterintuitive fact that the explicit profit incentive in the US actually incentivizes the company to permit claims on more expensive treatments if the patient requests them.
NIHCE's greatest contribution has been that, in insisting on being evidence-based as de-politicised any and all questions about what treatments should be available.
I think this week's US shenanigans have showed that de-politicising healthcare is a very laudable goal.
The easiest way to fix the fact that 'they can' would be to permit re-importating drugs that were manufactured within the US.
Shortly before Obama left office, there was a bill that would have fixed that, but nine Democrats defected to vote it down: https://www.senate.gov/legislative/LIS/roll_call_lists/roll_...
Why is this the case ?
Also, this is from September 2016.
A tactic to get Republicans to support the measure was to pledge that Medicare wouldn't interfere in the drug market by developing its own formulary – Medicare Part D plan providers would compete for members and negotiate with pharmaceutical companies themselves.
There has been a bunch of talk over the last decade about repealing that particular restriction, but it's never made it over the finish line.
???? Medicare Part D came into being in 2003, well into Bush's administration. The whole rest of your post is based around the notion that it was proposed by Clinton, when it was Bush....
A summary is that when the coverage was established, the law was written so that Health and Human Services is prevented from participating in price discussions, it's left to the private companies that underwrite the policies.
You can bet that if Medicare did establish a formulary, we'd be talking about the problems with that instead.
