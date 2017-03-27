Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Elon Musk invested early in DeepMind just to keep tabs on the progress of AI (techcrunch.com)
18 points by jonas21 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





This is basically an article abut an article in Vanity Fair, written by NYT oped columnist Maureen Dowd http://www.vanityfair.com/news/2017/03/elon-musk-billion-dol...

'ELON MUSK’S BILLION-DOLLAR CRUSADE TO STOP THE A.I. APOCALYPSE Elon Musk is famous for his futuristic gambles, but Silicon Valley’s latest rush to embrace artificial intelligence scares him. And he thinks you should be frightened too. Inside his efforts to influence the rapidly advancing field and its proponents, and to save humanity from machine-learning overlords.' - headline is pretty much the tl/dr

More Musk pr IMO

This is old news. He said it himself in an interview like 2 years ago.

