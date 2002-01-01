Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Reasons YouTubers keep imploding, from a YouTuber (polygon.com)
69 points by minimaxir 56 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 29 comments | favorite





Went into the article expecting it to be silly, but there were actually a ton of interesting insights, especially about how no one knows how to manage these celebrities.

Also, slowbeef is being humble; he literally invented the LP and curated the scene forever ago. His Metal Gear 2 annotated playthrough (from the mid-00s at the latest, I'm remembering HTML tables) was absolutely hysterical (at least to my teenage self), and was the only way I could read the earlier plot to that series at the time. He's also been able to figure out how to hack ROMs for translation that nobody else could and ran translation projects, like with Policenauts. He's a hero in the gaming community and totally underrated, so I'm always upset to not hear his name come up more often when people discuss Let's Plays.

It's worth nothing that this article was posted a month ago: since then, there was another incident along the same lines where popular YouTuber JonTron imploded for the same reasons as described in the article.

Jim Sterling has the most objective take on the sequence of events: http://www.thejimquisition.com/youtubers-say-the-darndest-th...

That hadn't occurred to me before, but I think you're right in that JonTron's situation is roughly comparable to the second half of OP's article. Any real publicist would have advised him that doing that debate was a bad idea or at least would have prepped him for it, but it doesn't look like he got any such advice (or if he did he didn't listen to it).

There's probably a point to be made that a real publicist would also help do damage control, which both Pewdiepie and Jontron (and I imagine most people) are clearly are terrible at.

(One difference I would draw is that I don't think PewDiePie is genuinely racist, he just made a really, really stupid joke. Conversely, JonTron was pretty clear about what he thought about undesirables polluting the gene pool...)

Has JonTron's popularity gone down? I don't follow any of it, I just heard he was dropping red pills. Which is more than I heard of him before.

As typical for these type of events, a relatively small proportion unsubscribed, which was completely counteracted by latent user growth in a couple weeks.

JonTron isn't going to lose his subscriberbase from this though... I doubt most of them care.

Personally I don't really, mostly because his personal views never come into play on his actual show. This kind of thing always happens when you get someone involved in comedy to participate in a serious discussion, you start realizing they have opinions and views that you may not like.

That was a long article that could be summed up by: "Sometimes people say stupid things. Most don't record and publish it for the world".

I thought there was lots of good insight on how youtube pushes creators to operate at a breakneck pace, how this is at odds with what makes comedy work or not work, and how companies aren't willing or able to provide editorial support (perhaps for fear of killing the golden goose) for these youtubers, unlike traditional celebrities.

One of my favorite youtuber only publish a new video like once a month, and he doesn't talk in the video, ever.

I suspect he's the exception to the rule, though.

Primitive Technology, I presume. It's a great channel.

I was disappointed to find out the laser-focus was on scandals related to youtube celebrities, and not on the infrastructure youtube has that creates youtube celebrities.

The author mentions Game Theory (another youtube channel) which has some videos that delves into these mechanics instead.

My fear with Youtube as a casual viewer is that content creators (such as the author) are too focused on scandal with other channels they themselves are friends with and not focused enough on keeping engaging content and/or keeping engaged with the fans who made them money in the first place.

It's not implosion, it's just the outrage crowd setting their sights on a new target and gaming sites trying to settle score with the new media.

'outrage crowd'. Huh. right now, the big blowup is over some guy ('jontron') spouting racist BS. This is bad enough in front of an adult audience, but in fact he is performing this for children. Shouldn't we be mad? For PewDiePie recently, the same story: He is an adult (who should know better) performing antisemitic jokes for children, who might not follow the joke were it funny. When they don't follow it, when it's not funny -- it wasn't -- it boils down to a respected figure repeating anti-semitic talking points to an adoring audience of 14 year olds. Did he mean poorly? Maybe, maybe not. If he didn't mean poorly and it was all environmental factors, "He's just trying to make a living and YouTube culture doesn't give him time to test jokes", are we supposed to apologize for him and move on? I say he took on a responsibility and failed it, so we should be angry.

If he wants to perform for children he needs to respect the fact that his words have exaggerated consequences because he's dumping them into impressionable, insecure minds. Don't reduce me to some 'outrage crowd' and write me off when I'm concerned that a children's performer is feeding them rape & jew 'jokes'.

I'd take that on a case-by-case basis.

PewDiePie was obviously targeted. JonTron was not.

So errrrm...am I completely out of touch with the world for not knowing who PewDiePie is (or what the incident referenced was)? Why not explain that in the beginning? There's a link later but I kind of went through most of the article blindly.

I'm going to copy/paste a bit of a comment I made further down:

Let's Plays are videos where people play video games and commentate over them.

Fivrr is a site where people can offer small services for about five bucks.

Pewdiepie is a famous youtuber who produces lets plays. He got in trouble for playing some indian men on Fivrr to wave around signs with racist messages on them ("Death to Jews" IIRC) on camera as part of a joke. It understandably didn't go over well and lots of people wrote angry articles about it.

You were not alone in this. I read about him some weeks or months ago because of some newspaper that features a 'scandal' about him. IIRC something about Disney dropping him from their network (did not know they had a youtube network, and I'm not entirely sure if I remember that correctly).

He is the largest youtuber, he has like 50M subscribers. Did a bit pretending to be a nazi that people took out of context alongside some other things, became a huge stupid controversy.

Probably a lot of PewDiePie's appeal is his uncensoredness. It's just unfiltered non-sense for the most part.

Some people can't deal with it. But a lot of people want it.

Personally, I think that's why I love Dave Chappelle so much. He seems to be able to get away with a lot as well.

Few things relaxes me like someone making jokes with no filters.

The reason this guy went on multiple racist and antisemitic tirades - including a debate where he goes off on the terrible consequences of a world where whites aren't the minority - is ~it's hard to get in the YouTube sidebar~?

reply


This article was about PewDiePie's nazi joke, the JonTron thing happened more recently (article is over a month old).

This is so far outside my realm of experience I do not know how to read it. I have not been hearing a lot lately about the Pew Die Guy, nor do I know who the Fine Brothers are. There are lots and lots of algorithms and data structures to learn about.

Let's Plays are videos where people play video games and commentate over them.

Fivrr is a site where people can offer small services for about five bucks.

Pewdiepie is a famous youtuber who produces lets plays. He got in trouble for playing some indian men on Fivrr to wave around signs with racist messages on them on camera as part of a joke. It understandably didn't go over well and lots of people wrote angry articles about it.

The Fine Brothers produce videos where people "react" to things. So you might show a bunch of kids the twist from some movie, and show their reaction to it.

Unrelated, but am I the only one who can't believe how bad both the app and the website are from an experience perspective:

Website:

1. If my google home is playing music in my kitchen, I can't watch videos. It just cuts them off and gives me a licensing error. Instead it should just downgrade me to ad-driven youtube.

2. Most videos have huge 'annotations' that I can click off, but automatically get clicked back on for the next videos. Its usually people begging for you to subscribe to their channel. Its almost never to annotate anything and even if it was, the UX is terrible. It should be something I call up, not something that blocks the video content.

3. In-video ads. On top of the ad to watch the video I now need to be pestered with this little pop-up adds their ruin immersion. Oh I have youtube red, but I get these anyway sometimes. I imagine this is just a bug but even then they're a terrible experience for non-youtube red subscribers.

4. Audio quality is often terrible. Not sure if its the video itself but even the official music video channels usually have audio that sounds, at best, like 56k MP3 streams circa 2002.

App on Android

1. Holy hell is is slow to startup. Worse, if you accidentally hit a youtube link and try to press back, you need to press the back arrow about 3 times before it responds. Its probably my slowest app. Meanwhile an mp4 served from imgur is near instant. Heck, even a big ugly gif starts up much faster. There should be no scenario where a 100mb gif starts up faster than a 3mb youtube video.

2. Autoplay of next video means that if I'm reading the comments and if the video ends then it wipes the comments I'm reading and replaces it with the description of the new video.

3. Quality seems variable even though I'm pegged to the same 50mbps wifi connection at home with full bars.

Not to mention, the comments ranking system encourages 'hilarious' jokey comments over the more serious content. Youtube comments are usually terrible but for less popular videos they can be insightful, the problem is that the top 5 or so comments are either jokes or fairly obvious trolling attempts. I shouldn't get those if I'm looking at gameplay videos or at the newest Bladerunner trailer.

I also have a problem with inappropriate recommendations. I would rather not have a big ad displaying a woman in a low cut shirt with her boobs near hanging out for a 'reaction' video or 'review' a game when I'm viewing other content, especially at work where it makes me look crass and socially blind to work norms. Or 'hilarious girl fail videos' where its girls in the tiniest bikinis. Their algorithm should attest to some kind of taste or appropriateness. My default youtube page looks like pirate bay-style ads.

I wish someone wold disrupt this space but I imagine the deep pockets you would need to host all these videos on top of the legalities of it all means that only the top 5 tech companies would be able to compete and they're just not interested. I imagine the margins are fairly low here.

Still, it does highlight how YouTube sabotages the quality of its own platform by accidentally creating pressure to post at super-high frequency. As a YouTube viewer, I'm actually quite annoyed how confusing its user-interface is. Google is so proud of their AIs that they make it extremely difficult to just get a dumb feed of "what's the latest posts from the channels I follow"? The system really wants you to explore their content and random walk until you've got some guy screaming at you about how Soros and Goldman Sachs are trying to take over the presidency.

reply


On the left there is a menu the fourth item of which is Subscriptions. Click on that, it gives you exactly what you asked for.

reply


The subscriptions in youtube is definitely broken for me. I use RSS feed for some of the channels as I was annoyed at how the notification count would not match what I had watched or not. That was a pain even with only a handful of channels.

reply


Except in this case the content creator is not the product. YouTube's business is to sell ads to YouTube viewers not YouTube creators.

reply


Youtubers are product to viewers, viewers are product to advertisers

