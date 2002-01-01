Also, slowbeef is being humble; he literally invented the LP and curated the scene forever ago. His Metal Gear 2 annotated playthrough (from the mid-00s at the latest, I'm remembering HTML tables) was absolutely hysterical (at least to my teenage self), and was the only way I could read the earlier plot to that series at the time. He's also been able to figure out how to hack ROMs for translation that nobody else could and ran translation projects, like with Policenauts. He's a hero in the gaming community and totally underrated, so I'm always upset to not hear his name come up more often when people discuss Let's Plays.
Jim Sterling has the most objective take on the sequence of events: http://www.thejimquisition.com/youtubers-say-the-darndest-th...
There's probably a point to be made that a real publicist would also help do damage control, which both Pewdiepie and Jontron (and I imagine most people) are clearly are terrible at.
(One difference I would draw is that I don't think PewDiePie is genuinely racist, he just made a really, really stupid joke. Conversely, JonTron was pretty clear about what he thought about undesirables polluting the gene pool...)
Personally I don't really, mostly because his personal views never come into play on his actual show. This kind of thing always happens when you get someone involved in comedy to participate in a serious discussion, you start realizing they have opinions and views that you may not like.
I suspect he's the exception to the rule, though.
The author mentions Game Theory (another youtube channel) which has some videos that delves into these mechanics instead.
My fear with Youtube as a casual viewer is that content creators (such as the author) are too focused on scandal with other channels they themselves are friends with and not focused enough on keeping engaging content and/or keeping engaged with the fans who made them money in the first place.
If he wants to perform for children he needs to respect the fact that his words have exaggerated consequences because he's dumping them into impressionable, insecure minds. Don't reduce me to some 'outrage crowd' and write me off when I'm concerned that a children's performer is feeding them rape & jew 'jokes'.
PewDiePie was obviously targeted. JonTron was not.
Let's Plays are videos where people play video games and commentate over them.
Fivrr is a site where people can offer small services for about five bucks.
Pewdiepie is a famous youtuber who produces lets plays. He got in trouble for playing some indian men on Fivrr to wave around signs with racist messages on them ("Death to Jews" IIRC) on camera as part of a joke. It understandably didn't go over well and lots of people wrote angry articles about it.
Some people can't deal with it. But a lot of people want it.
Personally, I think that's why I love Dave Chappelle so much. He seems to be able to get away with a lot as well.
Few things relaxes me like someone making jokes with no filters.
Pewdiepie is a famous youtuber who produces lets plays. He got in trouble for playing some indian men on Fivrr to wave around signs with racist messages on them on camera as part of a joke. It understandably didn't go over well and lots of people wrote angry articles about it.
The Fine Brothers produce videos where people "react" to things. So you might show a bunch of kids the twist from some movie, and show their reaction to it.
1. If my google home is playing music in my kitchen, I can't watch videos. It just cuts them off and gives me a licensing error. Instead it should just downgrade me to ad-driven youtube.
2. Most videos have huge 'annotations' that I can click off, but automatically get clicked back on for the next videos. Its usually people begging for you to subscribe to their channel. Its almost never to annotate anything and even if it was, the UX is terrible. It should be something I call up, not something that blocks the video content.
3. In-video ads. On top of the ad to watch the video I now need to be pestered with this little pop-up adds their ruin immersion. Oh I have youtube red, but I get these anyway sometimes. I imagine this is just a bug but even then they're a terrible experience for non-youtube red subscribers.
4. Audio quality is often terrible. Not sure if its the video itself but even the official music video channels usually have audio that sounds, at best, like 56k MP3 streams circa 2002.
App on Android
1. Holy hell is is slow to startup. Worse, if you accidentally hit a youtube link and try to press back, you need to press the back arrow about 3 times before it responds. Its probably my slowest app. Meanwhile an mp4 served from imgur is near instant. Heck, even a big ugly gif starts up much faster. There should be no scenario where a 100mb gif starts up faster than a 3mb youtube video.
2. Autoplay of next video means that if I'm reading the comments and if the video ends then it wipes the comments I'm reading and replaces it with the description of the new video.
3. Quality seems variable even though I'm pegged to the same 50mbps wifi connection at home with full bars.
Not to mention, the comments ranking system encourages 'hilarious' jokey comments over the more serious content. Youtube comments are usually terrible but for less popular videos they can be insightful, the problem is that the top 5 or so comments are either jokes or fairly obvious trolling attempts. I shouldn't get those if I'm looking at gameplay videos or at the newest Bladerunner trailer.
I also have a problem with inappropriate recommendations. I would rather not have a big ad displaying a woman in a low cut shirt with her boobs near hanging out for a 'reaction' video or 'review' a game when I'm viewing other content, especially at work where it makes me look crass and socially blind to work norms. Or 'hilarious girl fail videos' where its girls in the tiniest bikinis. Their algorithm should attest to some kind of taste or appropriateness. My default youtube page looks like pirate bay-style ads.
I wish someone wold disrupt this space but I imagine the deep pockets you would need to host all these videos on top of the legalities of it all means that only the top 5 tech companies would be able to compete and they're just not interested. I imagine the margins are fairly low here.
