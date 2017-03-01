Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The TSA's Selective Laptop Ban (schneier.com)
14 comments





> Why not require passengers to turn their laptops on as they go through security? That would be a more effective security measure than forcing them to check them in their luggage.

The reason that security checks aren't going to ask you to turn your laptop, ipad or mobile on, as a standard process, is that it takes too much time.

At some point we are going to have to realise that terrorists are always going to want to target aircraft and just live with it. This ban makes no sense because $BAD_GUY can just via some intermediate airport with their iPad Bomb.

It's interesting that El Al has not decided to ban laptops (despite undoubtedly being a target) and, in fact, advises people not to put valuables in the hold: https://www.elal.com/en/PassengersInfo/Baggage/Pages/Policy....

"EL AL reminds all passengers not to pack valuable items in baggage send to the hold of the plane. These items should be carried in the hand luggage"

But El Al is also profiling passengers before they even reach the airport.

They know weird shit like who you've met after being in Israel. A gay friend of a friend went to Tel Aviv Pride, and was taken aside and asked why he'd chosen to sleep with an Arab as he was leaving the country.

> And lastly, why is there a delay between the ban being announced and it taking effect?

Would this not simply be to give airlines and people time to adjust policies?

Was there a delay on the Note7 ban? Or perhaps they decided to implement one after some lessons learned from it?

Unlike all the other restrictions on material allowed in-flight recently, this ban only applies to specific airports/countries. One must ask why shoebomber or liquid explosive plots resulted in universal bans while this one is country-specific. Imho this is business and politics. This everyday safety mesure is being applied selectively in order to disadvantage some and advantage others. If ipads are a threat, ban them. Dont ban them only on routes dominated by non-US airlines.

I am glad to see that Canada hasnt joined the madness. Flying dubai-new york? Connect through toronto and the kids can keep thier ipads. ... for now.

One explanation I haven't heard, is that this is about the idea that somebody could hack a plane from the passenger compartment. There doesn't even have to be evidence of a concrete plan - it would be enough for someone who knows about these kind of attacks to get the ear of somebody influential in the government, who then proactively enacts this ban. (The hacking story might be a good pretext to convince people internally, while the real motivation might be economic.)

But, that has the same problem as the "hollow laptop is a bomb" scenario - terrorists can simply route through a major European hub to avoid the ban.

According to this Guardian article, the ban was caused by a plan to hide a bomb in an iPad: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/mar/26/plot-explosive...

I always thought it was weird that you could keep an iPad packed in your carry on but a laptop had to be scanned separately even if it was a similar size to an iPad.

Every security check in Europe and SE Asia I passed in the last few years (~60 flights) mandated to take every device out of the bag, iPads and smartphones included

Weird. I've been to Italy, Scotland (via Dublin), and Iceland and never have to scan small devices separately.

The laptop gets pulled out and placed in a bucket. The tablet and phone stay in luggage.

It's all so inconsistent, it makes you wonder if any of the security agencies half any clue at all.

I think that is due to the thickness of a laptop compared to an ipad and some x-ray machines not being powerful enough.

One time I've had to take out my tablets, out of my bag and out of their case even.

Some (older) laptops were sandwiched between thick metal panes, for EMC and mechanical reasons

Probably not very transparent to x-rays

Completely transparent as far as a luggage X-ray is concerned, they're very high power because they don't have to care about exposure limits like medical imaging would. They usually have multiple attenuators and detectors so they can do neat tricks like detection of organic materials.

No, luggage X-rays are extremely powerful, think 120kV or higher. They can easily penetrate inches of steel on the low end.

