The reason that security checks aren't going to ask you to turn your laptop, ipad or mobile on, as a standard process, is that it takes too much time.
It's interesting that El Al has not decided to ban laptops (despite undoubtedly being a target) and, in fact, advises people not to put valuables in the hold: https://www.elal.com/en/PassengersInfo/Baggage/Pages/Policy....
"EL AL reminds all passengers not to pack valuable items in baggage send to the hold of the plane. These items should be carried in the hand luggage"
They know weird shit like who you've met after being in Israel. A gay friend of a friend went to Tel Aviv Pride, and was taken aside and asked why he'd chosen to sleep with an Arab as he was leaving the country.
Would this not simply be to give airlines and people time to adjust policies?
Was there a delay on the Note7 ban? Or perhaps they decided to implement one after some lessons learned from it?
I am glad to see that Canada hasnt joined the madness. Flying dubai-new york? Connect through toronto and the kids can keep thier ipads. ... for now.
I always thought it was weird that you could keep an iPad packed in your carry on but a laptop had to be scanned separately even if it was a similar size to an iPad.
The laptop gets pulled out and placed in a bucket. The tablet and phone stay in luggage.
It's all so inconsistent, it makes you wonder if any of the security agencies half any clue at all.
One time I've had to take out my tablets, out of my bag and out of their case even.
Probably not very transparent to x-rays
