Ask HN: Has attracting a blog audience become harder?

I used to blog for several years, several years ago, and was able to build up a "large" following, for a small-timer at least (over 10K visitors/mo). In recent years, I've made two slightly niche-subject blogs but find it nearly impossible to get a following, even though I'm dealing in the same general subject matter, quality of posts, research, and media integration. As of a few years ago it seems like to have a successful blog one must be cross-posting to 6-7 social networks at the same time (ie, for sharing to be frictionless). When I post my newer blog posts in relevant places online, people actually say they like the content, yet visitor numbers don't reflect such sentiment in a sustained manner. I have hundreds of posts, but retention is very low (1 visitor = 1 view, then they leave). Is the only option these days to be cross-posting? It seems share buttons on each blog post aren't frictionless enough. Either I'm a bit delusional about the quality/interest level or blogging has become a lot harder in terms of audience capture.