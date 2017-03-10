Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Has attracting a blog audience become harder?
40 points by personlurking 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 27 comments | favorite
I used to blog for several years, several years ago, and was able to build up a "large" following, for a small-timer at least (over 10K visitors/mo). In recent years, I've made two slightly niche-subject blogs but find it nearly impossible to get a following, even though I'm dealing in the same general subject matter, quality of posts, research, and media integration.

As of a few years ago it seems like to have a successful blog one must be cross-posting to 6-7 social networks at the same time (ie, for sharing to be frictionless). When I post my newer blog posts in relevant places online, people actually say they like the content, yet visitor numbers don't reflect such sentiment in a sustained manner. I have hundreds of posts, but retention is very low (1 visitor = 1 view, then they leave).

Is the only option these days to be cross-posting? It seems share buttons on each blog post aren't frictionless enough. Either I'm a bit delusional about the quality/interest level or blogging has become a lot harder in terms of audience capture.






I used to read literally hundreds of blogs via RSS, but I have stopped doing that completely for no particular reason I can think of. Today I read zero blogs. Of course I still read lots of random blog posts from google search results or on HN, but I won't become a regular reader anymore.

> but I have stopped doing that completely for no particular reason

Death of Google Reader and migration of corresponding contents to other medias (especially social media?)

I used to have ~100 blogs I followed in Google Reader, then when Reader was killed I drifted away from many of them. I wonder how many authors lost large numbers of readers because of that sad event.

There are a variety of reasons why I think blogging is no longer as visible as it used to:

- People don't read long form as much as they used to. Especially considering the content that gets popular on the Internet are now images, videos, short messages, there is less of an audience for long form writing and content producers are more focused on the lowest common denominator.

- Hyperlinks used to be a valuable social currency, not as much anymore. People are more inclined to use search engines or social media to find content, which is kind of lame because recommendations via links from the authors themselves are much more relevant than algorithms.

- Social media and large corporations have made it much harder to get people to leave their platforms. Instead of being an entry point, they want to be the destination for content.

- There is simply too much garbage out there, and curation/aggregation for quality content is nearly non-existent unless you already know the right places to look. Otherwise you get fed the same garbage as everyone else, or trapped inside an algorithmic filter bubble.

No.

Getting page views for well written and original content (especially tech topics) is not hard, in fact there is a severe dearth of good technical writing. How often you post, how many sharing options you provide should not be what you optimize for. Optimize for writing original, well informed content that shows domain expertise. Such content has no problem attracting an audience. But the problem with writing such content is that it's pretty time consuming.

Let me share my own anecdata. Three of my posts got significant attention when I posted them to my blog, around 30k pageviews and now I get a few thousand views every month from search engines and people sharing my posts on social networks. I don't spend any time promoting it, only post to a couple of subreddits initially, that's it, (and HN where my posts did not gain traction so far) .

Posts :

https://www.ploggingdev.com/2017/01/multiprocessing-and-mult...

https://www.ploggingdev.com/2016/12/performance-measurement-...

https://www.ploggingdev.com/2016/12/analyzing-programming-la...

Especially the first post linked above has gotten most of the attention and now ranks on Google for python multiprocessing and multithreading related keywords. My blog is clearly not very popular by HN standards, but it has given me a good understanding of what type of content has no issue attracting attention as explained above.

Edit : You might find the following post by Nate interesting, it talks about how to choose topics to write about (among other things) : https://www.nateberkopec.com/blog/2017/03/10/how-i-made-self...

I've been blogging for a couple of decades at this point. Yes, it has definitely gotten harder to attract an audience.

It does depend on the sort of blog you're running, though. Information-heavy blogs addressing actual urgent needs still do OK if they're appropriately promoted. More opinion-focused blogs do much less well unless they're very unusual in some way.

(Sweeping statements, obviously.)

Concepts and names are kind. To give and example, in a recent post of jeremykun.com blog about math and computing the author explains a concrete case of conjugate prior without jargon. But in fact, if you know what that post is about, that is the magic word aka math jargon conjugate prior, you will find that en.wikipedia gives you many insights and links about that concept. Wikipedia is getting better and better and know there are an enormous quantity of good resources to learn form. Also informative comments, like those here in HN, are making blogging more and more difficult because your post is going to be only a drop in an ocean of knowledge where parts are interrelated. No post should reject math jargon, since those words, like conjugate priors, are the key to looking for rich and complete information about it. To give another example, if someone try to explain monads he/she should not try to avoid the term monad since are important not because one specific application but because they are a model to be used in many different and important scenarios.

Openai or distill aim is to explain or visualize ml ideas, but I think that more than displaying animations or pretty graphics, we need clear concepts and definitions, and to inform the reader that there is no royal road to understanding, you must pay the prize to understand the main concepts, that the only real road to understanding.

To not be categorical, perhaps there should be some posts about explaining in very shallow terms what's the meaning of something, but in the end many times you end up without a real meaning of the concept and you can look hundred of same level posts and waste your time, because the concept required to be framed on its appropriate level.

My personal view is that people are not used to read blogs anymore, everything has moved to few big social networks. Medium is popular too, but it's more of a HN bubble thing.

People share and like things on social media for their headlines or agenda.

While I'm crying the blogs are dying out, I have noticed myself checking and finding new ones less and less too, despite having HN as my only social media.

there are three pillars of "editorial content traffic generation"

  - social
  - search
  - newsletter
it does not really matter which with one you start

a) first you need to get one of them right

then b) "the strong feed the poor", convert them from one channel into the other. and yeah, if you do it baldy (i.e. newsletter popups, constant reminder to follow you on fb, ...) 99% will hate you, but you can iterate on the 1%.

the big questions: why do you need the quantity? if you do not have a quantity traffic dependent business case (i.e. adsense) then a few people who value your input can be more rewarding then 10 000 skimming over your content and clicking away the newsletter popups & follow me on fb call-to-actions. the strategy follows the goal, "lots of traffic" in itself is a poor goal.

I wonder, is "social" not practically equivalent to "Facebook" these days and dwarfs all other (including search/newsletter)? Except for niche cases...

Good points.

With the former blog, I had the social part mostly down since I told every person I could about it, and sometimes wrote 4 posts per day, and this eventually helped with search. There was never a newsletter but many signed up to receive posts in their inbox.

The biggest problem is the age-old one: if the right people saw the blog(s) then it'd be more of a hit. Since I mostly write for pleasure, as I mentioned in another comment, I don't need huge quantities of people reading what I write, but it'd sure be nice to be appreciated (to go from 1-10 views per day up to 100). With the old blog, I'd be "disappointed" if I only got 500 views per day. Now I'd be happy with 75-100.

I'll look at how to reinforce the pillars you mention. Thanks

Have you considered video blogging instead of a text based blog? If you are anything like me you are reluctant to put yourself in front of a camera because let's face it, most of us visiting HN are probably not fashionistas with the best hairdos but I have considered it because I think this is increasingly a more popular way to blog. Video blogs offer greater accessibility and appeal to the laziness of human beings (including myself) with respect to attention required.

Personally speaking I would be more likely to follow your technical vlog channel on YouTube rather than a text based blog. The problem for the blogger is the increased production value investment required compared with a text blog. Not only do you have to create the script, you must edit video and do other things that are probably not your primary interest. Code snippets become screen share videos etc. I think this can make video blogging highly time consuming but if done right it's probably easier to get views. Text blogs are appealing because it's all you need to do is write the content and put it up. We coders like the idea of writing code and putting it up and getting success but anyone who's started a startup and made something knows that never works, there's a whole bunch of other 'business stuff' that needs to be done in the same way a vlog requires more 'production stuff' to be done.

I use to offer language tips via unrefined videos when YT was a baby, and those were "popular" but then I felt weird about having my face plastered online in such a public way and eventually took them down.

But you're right. The production quality and time investment for doing video blogging is steep these days. If I had the know how I'd definitely consider it.

Put your blog on on .onion address on the tor network. I get far more traffic from within tor to my hidden service than the exact same copy of the site on run on the clear web.

How much of that is humans? The Tor network is smaller, so I'd expect crawlers to make more passes.

My blog also doesn't get too much attention. And it was always like that. I was writing in a couple of places, a couple of my blogs, and on a corporate blog. My most successful blog post had about 10k of visitors across the first year.

I also noticed that the average session time is about 2 minutes, sometimes is just too short to read through a blog post. So I assume that people come there just to get a solution to a problem they have, not to read through all the text.

Another thing is that over 70% of my blog entries are from two posts, a tutorial like ones. And this is only because someone found them informative enough to place a link on stackoverflow, and some other places.

At the very beginning I wanted to earn on the blog enough to work only on the blog. In reality that's impossible for a technical blog, and instead I just treat it as an interesting part of my CV.

> I also noticed that the average session time is about 2 minutes, sometimes is just too short to read through a blog post. So I assume that people come there just to get a solution to a problem they have, not to read through all the text.

Does your website actively ping back to the server to determine how long a visitor remains on a page?

Maybe it's the niches. What was your old blog about compared to the new ones?

Also, the sheer amount of material you have to compete with for people's attention is insane these days.

I also wonder if most people still read long articles. Do people prefer video or podcasts over lengthy articles?

The old one and the newer two are about understanding foreign cultures. The old one was about a particular country while the newer ones are focused on vibrant major cities. I know if I focused on tourism, I'd get more of an audience but since I blog for pleasure (and like digging into national identity, urban planning, historical changes and the arts), I prefer to produce content that interests me rather than write for clicks.

I also wonder about the same things (re:last two lines you wrote). I'd love to make a podcast, like 99% Invisible, but who wouldn't?

As another commenter has said, people don't bother with blogs anymore. Seems that Facebook pages are the way to go for engagement. Instagram too, if your content works for the medium. I think Twitter is good for some niches, but its popularity wildly varies by country.

Dramatically sad as you can't get more walled garden than that, but that is the future we built.

Facebook is worthless, less than .1% reach in some cases unless you pay for ads to reach your own audience

Exactly. They hold your stuff hostage: that is the future. Not exactly 'net neutrality'!

I've been wondering about this as well. I just started out blogging (just a personal blog with a ton of opinions and software stuff) and have no idea if it gets an audience or not . I don't really care if I do, besides the feeling that if I look at the stats, it equals talking to a wall sometimes.

But if I see that right, your Blog doesn't have comments (the one linked in your profile). How is that supposed to feel otherwise if those are not enabled?

Perhaps my "talking to a wall" metaphor was stupid. What I meant was that I'd like to see that people actually read whatever I have to say, instead of, well, not reading - in a way that a wall can't hear you - an actual response however isn't needed. It may also be because I don't have one exact subject, but regardless, too early to tell just yet.

In my (limited) experience, I've found that I get the majority of my traffic from aggregation sites such as HN and /r/programming.

So writing posts that appeal to these audiences is one way to get engagement.

But I've only been blogging for <2 years, so I can't comment on whether it's harder than it once was.

I don't really think there is any trick to it, but the maturity of a blog is what helps. Even after years of being exposed and publicizing your blog, most people still have no idea that you exist. Imagine all of the people who know that Facebook exist. 1 billion people, at least. Instagram has at least 100 million people. That is A LOT of people. Now how many people know you exist? Likely less than 1% of the Facebook OR the Internet. I always like to stare at this map: http://internet-map.net/

It reminds me of how vast the Internet is and how insignificant my website is. Kind of like looking at Earth, compared to the universe. Yet, the visitors I do get, that happen to come across my website? They were looking for me or accidentally discovered me and most of them are usually happy they found me. I get those emails that let me know they are grateful they are to have found my website, or some article that helped them get a job, or just reading an article made them want to write and submit their own article to my website.

I've been running a website (http://www.confessionsoftheprofessions.com) for several years now and I'd say its fairly popular. It is a niche which focuses on jobs, careers, and the workplace. In the beginning, I used to just post everything myself, but it became near impossible to keep coming up with topics, though the topics in this niche are so vast and cover just about anything and everything pertaining to a job.

I remember when my visitor base just consisted of my mom and my girlfriend. 35 visitors was the highlight of my day. Years later, the website is receiving about a thousand people a day and it varies, less or more, at times depending on the month, season, or trends of unemployment or if a certain article is just popular that month or a keyword or phrase just hits what people are looking for, or if Google just happens to change their algorithm to favor my website for that week or month. I have had a few companies submit articles and take out their own Facebook ads to drive traffic to it (their own article). Many factors can play a role in driving traffic to the website and other than what I can learn from the few analytics scripts I have installed, I just accept whatever traffic I get and I am grateful for any traffic. The website has been penalized at least twice, the latter just a few months ago, and without Google, traffic was cut in half (based on a 2-week penalty).

I think just a month after opening up the blog and welcoming posts by others, in essence, creating a community, and it grew in popularity, mostly because when you offer to publish articles for people, they tend to share it as well. Repeat visitors and new authors, the traffic just keeps coming. But it also technically remains as a steady flow. I don't have the resources or money to spend on social media interacting with fans, so I really just rely on my contributors and readers to do the work with a few automated scripts that randomly choose an article every couple of hours and post it to Twitter or Facebook or LinkedIn.

I have learned over the years: just keep writing. Google will help you get found eventually. There are articles I wrote years ago that only received a few hundred visitors when first published, yet you can get one day where it happens to go viral. I went in for an interview once and it was so awful that I decided to write about it. It was just the way this woman shook my hand! I could not stop thinking about it that it probably ruined my own interview for me. ( http://www.confessionsoftheprofessions.com/power-of-the-hand... ) In the beginning, it might have had only 300 visitors or so, but then one day, the article went viral! It was probably one person posting it on Reddit or something, and everyone who saw it was curious about it. At the moment, it has almost $10.5k views.

It is certainly easier when you do have a niche. I write tons of articles and I have tons of people contributing every week, every year -- always new names, but plenty of people I've been talking to for years who love to share their articles about investing or real estate or whatever the case may be, so I'm never without an article to publish.

I also stick to a schedule: Monday through Friday, 10 AM. Occasionally, I'll publish two articles in a day. I'm sure that publishing more articles per day will likely drive up traffic, but I feel this schedule just works for me. I write out infographics which take time and spend time ensuring articles are quality and unique. It also creates a queue which causes people to wait and see if their articles get published, which keeps them coming back to check to see when it got published. I also ask for donations which often help articles "jump the line" and get published earlier, though I think I have only had less than 10 contributors actually donate anything. Most people would just prefer to wait the 1-2 weeks that it takes to get published.

YET, here is the thing: While I do have the traffic, enough to actually put ads on the page and make enough to keep it on an optimized server, I recently created a Slack channel in hopes to get people to sign up and network. I have shared it a few times on social media, and even have it on the website on every article, but very few people have signed up. It has been less than a week since its been up, but I had assumed more people would be interested, and yet, I guess not. So while I have the traffic and interest in articles, I cannot get the "live interaction" and "engagement" that I had hoped.

This also carries over to comments. I do see a lot of people commenting, but I remember in the first year or two: no one was commenting. Nowadays, while people are commenting, I have a hard time getting the authors to come back to their articles and interact with their commentators.

Rather than focus my energy on worrying, I simply keep writing and encouraging others to write, because I know that the traffic will keep coming, and the website will continue being discovered.

It definitely isn't a straightforward "if you build it, they will come." Worst advice that anyone could ever give you about starting a blog, imo. They can't come because they don't really know that you exist. Other bad advice is that you can build a blog and it will just make lots of money. Far from it. You need to have passion for blogging and your niche. Most of your website or your blog's existence means you are doing it for free.

Otherwise, and I am guilty of it: You lose interest. There have been times where I almost thought about giving up, but then I get emails from someone wanting to publish an article on the website or just thanking me for doing what I do, and it keeps me going and sparks that interest and passion all over again.

Don't get me wrong, there are some bloggers out there who have learned how to make blogging a living, upselling Amazon links, writing sponsored posts for companies, signing up for and posting affiliate links, or attracting mainstream companies who want to be mentioned on the blog with links back to their products or websites. It is all in finding the audience, the niche, the traffic, and appealing to those who will pay you to keep doing what you are doing.

You have to keep mentioning yourself and keep trying to show the world that you exist and you have a purpose. Well, not only you, but your website. I definitely don't take all the credit for where the website is today and what it has become, as it has hundreds of different personalities on it, but the website has become a community in which everyone is helping everyone else to gain some exposure. Every new post on the website is a new gateway and there will always be someone out there who is looking for exactly what you wrote: Whether it helps them or if they were just looking to read something entertaining, they will eventually find you.

