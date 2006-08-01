Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The new £1 Coin (thenewpoundcoin.com)
Another possible recent security feature is a polymer ring: http://news.coinupdate.com/germany-introduces-next-generatio...

From my understanding, all money is created as debt. Counterfeits would be an exception. What is the impact of this?

Only 3% of "money" is cash.

As a UK citizen, it stuns me that one-in-thirty pound coins is a fake because a) i can't imagine how it's possibly worth it b) out of the thousands of pound coins i must have handled, I've never spotted a fake - they must be very good. Still, the new coin certainly looks nice!

> I've never spotted a fake - they must be very good

Some regions seem to get more than others, I used to see large numbers in the change I got in London.

The quickest "tell" for me is the lettering on the edge. Some of it is shockingly poor quality and almost looks like someone took a soldering iron to draw it on.

The next time a machine rejects one of your pound coins, take another look at it, there's a good chance it's fake.

EDIT: Here's the first page I found looking for example images:

http://www.larkinweb.co.uk/miscellany/counterfeit_one_pound_...

To my eye they look really shonky.

Edit II: A couple more examples:

http://www.cryst.co.uk/category/fake-pound-coins/

http://www.employees.org/~tw/quids/quids.html

FinalEditIPromiseNoReally:

Check out this stack, they're almost comically bad:

http://blog.alism.com/wp-content/2006/08/coinstack.jpg

(found on this blog: http://blog.alism.com/fake-one-pound-coins-part-three/)

Great links, I still wouldn't notice.

Those coins just look like they've been battered a bit too much, I just assume lots of coins get really rough treatment.

As it's illegal to knowingly pay for anything with forged currency, I deliberately never check too carefully, and assume any coins rejected by vending machines must simply be worn.

There's a page on the site telling you how to spot counterfeits.

http://www.royalmint.com/discover/uk-coins/counterfeit-one-p...

You've never had a vending machine or self-service checkout reject a pound coin before? I've held ones which are noticeable lighter and more worn than a real one. You've just never really paid attention.

I'm pretty sure I've seen some — rather crude detailing (especially around the edges), sometimes a slightly funny colour, and consistently rejected by vending machines.

Is there any insight into who might be making the fakes and with what tools?

Nah, the fakes are fairly obvious once you know what to look for.

It doesn’t really matter so long as they circulate like other currency though. Money is weird.

I've had machines refuse one pound coins, which then looked slightly off on closer inspection when comparing to other coins.

For a moment I thought/hoped the UK would introduce an official cryptocurrency...

... and call it britcoin.

Yesterday our home secretary said that WhatsApp's end-to-end encryption is "completely unacceptable". So we're a long way away from that.

Hasn't UK been fighting encryption since at least the 90's ?

As if. Our goverment is currently on the warpath against evil cryptography.

Reading the title that's exactly what I expected, discovering that it was simply a redesign of an actual coin was a let down. I guess this is related to the UK being close to falling apart due to brexit.

Lol, how is the UK close to falling apart? Do you mean the literally mean that the union is falling apart or more figuratively speaking that the country is unravelling?

Compared to the "It's a day ending in 'y', so a cryptocurrency or a cryptocurrency exchange probably got hacked today" pattern, I'll take the physical coin.

> "Approximately one in thirty £1 coins in circulation is a counterfeit."

That took me completely by surprise. Is there really that much of a market in counterfeit coins? The profit margins just seem so modest relative to counterfeit bills.

> That took me completely by surprise. Is there really that much of a market in counterfeit coins? The profit margins just seem so modest relative to counterfeit bills.

If no one's checking for counterfeit coins, and the users themselves don't know they exist, it sounds like a pretty awesome opportunity for the counterfeiters.

Just take a look at the number of comments here saying the same thing as you - from a counterfeiter's perspective, it sounds pretty ideal.

Due to the lower value the risk is also much lower, apart from vending machines who actually checks coins for fake and refuse them ?

For a merchant the cost of annoying a potentially unaware customer is more than the value of the coin that he will probably simply give back to another customer as change.

Try using an actual real 500€ bill anywhere else than Germany.

They have a relatively high value and are easily faked (currently no bimetal design like the £2 coin or 1/2 Euro coins) – and nobody looks for counterfeit coins.

After two pints it won't be distinguishable from € coin, many people have both in pockets, it's already hard for < 1 €/£ :(

> Hidden high security feature – a high security feature is built into the coin to protect it from counterfeiting in the future.

"security through obscurity" as a feature?

What's even the benefit of anti-counterfeiting measures that people don't know about? It doesn't matter if you fail a test that nobody knows to run.

Presumably some people will know about it, but who? If banks are the only places that can detect a fake, for example, does that gain you anything?

I suppose you can do something like "ah, this bank is getting a lot of fake coins, which means they're probably getting injected somewhere in the local area, maybe let's interview some people who've been cashing them in and see if there are any businesses they all frequent". Might be valuable.

Something I've missed?

Security through obscurity isn't a bad thing. The army uses security through obscurity by using camouflage. The only issue with it is when it is only 'security through obscurity'.

For example, the National Institute of Standards and Technology recommends:

> For external-facing servers, reconfigure service banners not to report the server and OS type and version, if possible

http://nvlpubs.nist.gov/nistpubs/Legacy/SP/nistspecialpublic...

When it was first announced, I read that it was a series of phosphors embedded in the metal. As the coin wore with age, different ones would become detectable at the surface.

Obviously I have no idea of the veracity of that, or the accuracy of my memory of the potentially fictitious article.

It would be quite amusing if this feature didn't actually exist and it was only an attempt to confuse potential counterfeiters.

"The pound won’t be round for much longer" is a pretty awful tagline, I'm not sure they realised what this sounds like...

It's a play on words. Of course they realised.

I know that, but I'm not sure they realised it's a BAD play on words

I read it with the meaning “the pound won’t be in use for long” at first which seemed rather incongruous. I was wondering whether there was something I had missed about happenings with respect to brexit (I’m Australian, never been to the UK). It took me a while to interpret it as “the shape of the pound is changing from a circle to a dodecahedron”.

If it meant that, I'd expect it to be:

"The pound won’t be around for much longer"

so the original sentence is sort of a pun. Maybe "around" is a local use of English.

Just like “until” is commonly shortened “till”, “around” is commonly shortened as “round”.

reply


The new coin is still called "pound", so indeed the statement makes no sense.

It won't be round though, it'll be dodecahedral. It makes perfect sense, but has two possible meanings.

The old pound coin was round. The new pound coin is 12-sided. Thus, the pound coin will still be around but it won't be round much longer.

It's a pun - the new coin is not round/circular, it's got shave edges.

I don't expect we'll be changing to the Euro any time soon.

How is this claim substantiated ? I fail to see any difference from the coins that are widely available around the world.

It reminds me of the old threepenny (prounounced "thrupny") bit: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Threepence_%28British_coin%29

Funnily, the new "most secure" pound will be introduced one day before a pretty big event, Mrs. May's Article 50 invocation, which widely predicted to devalue the pound significantly.

You might buy new pounds as "secure" coins, but you'll probably some percentage of their value the next day...

From all the big ForEx investors who will only learn about Brexit when they read in the papers that it has happened?

There is a strong emotional effect at play, so it's hard to say what will happen. I know someone currently buying a house, and the question of what will happen when Article 50 is invoked has been a persistent theme. E.g. in London, thousands of banking jobs may hang in the balance, with at least one bank having made it very clear internally that once Article 50 is invoked they will start planning which jobs to move - something that for that bank alone will start to shift massive amounts in salaries out of London (hundreds of millions at least)

On one hand finally getting clarity might be good news in that some people who have held back might spend more once the uncertainty of the immediate reaction is out of the way. On the other hand for a lot of people it makes things definite and will cause more cautious spending patterns, and there's still plenty of other uncertainty.

It also starts the clock, which will make people speculate about the timing.

I haven't the faintest clue how that will make traders respond. What I do know is that because I don't have the faintest clue how it will make people respond, I'm acting accordingly cautiously, and have cut my spending considerably since the referendum, and I know many others in the same situation, and indeed the UK has a whole has seen consumer debt levels drop substantially.

All this to say that it is foolish to assume that it boils down to whether or not the actual event itself is expected or not.

We're getting a new pound; it's called the "dollar".

Is counterfeiting coins very lucrative?

Lucrative for sure as one can tell from the number of fake in circulation. Very lucrative maybe not, I doubt one can become a billionaire unless maybe if the manufacturer if he was the only one making the fakes.

Hard to know, but what I do know is it tends to be done in bulk. You need someone with a job that handles a lot of cash e.g. a sandwich shop. Then they are given 1,000 coins to mix in with the float.

What I don't know is the going rate for 1,000 fakes.

Bulk shipments of as many as 500,000 have been intercepted in the past: http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-tyne-33650317

Just curious, has anyone any insight into what that "hidden high security feature is"?

I think it's some kind of radio signal transceiver, because I saw a video where they talk about detecting it at high speed from a small distance as coins pass through a system.

That seems expensive, and easy to find by cutting one apart. I suspect it's something about the metal composition, detected with spectroscopy.

Especially for an object designed for mass circulation, any secret information about such a coin would be found out through various destructive engineering techniques, and then the info would be in the wild anyway. Coins have been proven to work for the past millenia without any major changes and I don't see a space for innovation within it.

It could be a passive radio device, maybe just a loop of ferromagnetic material that gives a particularly noticeable electromagnetic response when excited at a certain radiofrequency.

not sure of the veracity of the following: http://www.gizmodo.co.uk/2014/03/what-is-the-new-1-coins-isi...

but it might give you some insights...

I was about to post the same link. They couldn't have thought of a worse name for it.

IIRC when copper-plated steel 1p and 2p coins were introduced (up until then they were bronze), they caused havoc with vending machines, whose manufacturers weren't forewarned.

The website for the most secure coin in the world only gets a B rating from ssllabs: https://www.ssllabs.com/ssltest/analyze.html?d=www.thenewpou...

It's ok, the coin will only connect to websites over an ethernet connection, and will only load a particular site if it can validate the full certificate chain.

A sufficiently crafted coin would be an interesting attack vector against a vending machine, for example. I'm interested to see how counterfeiters would be able to use a passive/active security device within the coin for potential gain.

I just checked bitcoin.org as a comparision (A+): https://www.ssllabs.com/ssltest/analyze.html?d=bitcoin.org

