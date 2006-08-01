reply
Some regions seem to get more than others, I used to see large numbers in the change I got in London.
The quickest "tell" for me is the lettering on the edge. Some of it is shockingly poor quality and almost looks like someone took a soldering iron to draw it on.
The next time a machine rejects one of your pound coins, take another look at it, there's a good chance it's fake.
EDIT: Here's the first page I found looking for example images:
http://www.larkinweb.co.uk/miscellany/counterfeit_one_pound_...
To my eye they look really shonky.
Edit II: A couple more examples:
http://www.cryst.co.uk/category/fake-pound-coins/
http://www.employees.org/~tw/quids/quids.html
Check out this stack, they're almost comically bad:
http://blog.alism.com/wp-content/2006/08/coinstack.jpg
(found on this blog: http://blog.alism.com/fake-one-pound-coins-part-three/)
Those coins just look like they've been battered a bit too much, I just assume lots of coins get really rough treatment.
http://www.royalmint.com/discover/uk-coins/counterfeit-one-p...
It doesn’t really matter so long as they circulate like other currency though. Money is weird.
That took me completely by surprise. Is there really that much of a market in counterfeit coins? The profit margins just seem so modest relative to counterfeit bills.
If no one's checking for counterfeit coins, and the users themselves don't know they exist, it sounds like a pretty awesome opportunity for the counterfeiters.
Just take a look at the number of comments here saying the same thing as you - from a counterfeiter's perspective, it sounds pretty ideal.
For a merchant the cost of annoying a potentially unaware customer is more than the value of the coin that he will probably simply give back to another customer as change.
Try using an actual real 500€ bill anywhere else than Germany.
"security through obscurity" as a feature?
Presumably some people will know about it, but who? If banks are the only places that can detect a fake, for example, does that gain you anything?
I suppose you can do something like "ah, this bank is getting a lot of fake coins, which means they're probably getting injected somewhere in the local area, maybe let's interview some people who've been cashing them in and see if there are any businesses they all frequent". Might be valuable.
"The pound won’t be around for much longer"
On one hand finally getting clarity might be good news in that some people who have held back might spend more once the uncertainty of the immediate reaction is out of the way. On the other hand for a lot of people it makes things definite and will cause more cautious spending patterns, and there's still plenty of other uncertainty.
It also starts the clock, which will make people speculate about the timing.
I haven't the faintest clue how that will make traders respond. What I do know is that because I don't have the faintest clue how it will make people respond, I'm acting accordingly cautiously, and have cut my spending considerably since the referendum, and I know many others in the same situation, and indeed the UK has a whole has seen consumer debt levels drop substantially.
All this to say that it is foolish to assume that it boils down to whether or not the actual event itself is expected or not.
What I don't know is the going rate for 1,000 fakes.
IIRC when copper-plated steel 1p and 2p coins were introduced (up until then they were bronze), they caused havoc with vending machines, whose manufacturers weren't forewarned.
