LocalStack – A fully functional local AWS cloud stack (github.com)
39 points by manojlds 1 hour ago





Really impressive. Although the title sounds a bit misleading, it's only mocking stuff from what I can see (which makes sense).

I know there's some actual open source reimplementations of bits of the AWS products, such as S3. Might be worth integrating into it.

There are open source projects that offer an S3-compatible API such as Ceph http://docs.ceph.com/docs/master/radosgw/s3/

This is something I hadn't really thought about before. Aside from this, how have AWS devs done local development (have they?).

Huh. One of the biggest 'drawbacks' of using AWS as a production platform is that making your development environment look like production is hard.

Having to deploy to test is cumbersome and having a cost associated with each test can definitely introduce some sort of 'stress' and encourage people to not test incrementally.

I wonder if this changes that. Having services like S3, Lambda and SQS available locally sounds super interesting.

I will definitely keep an eye on this. One other thing I would like to see is CloudFront, which can be very hard to start with due to its opaqueness. Having to wait 20+ minutes between configuration changes is very demotivating.

Interestingly, that Atlassian co-publishes this on GitHub, keeping the main development on BitBucket.

GitHub has become the defacto standard place for open source. I've heard it said that if you care about contributors or users of open source, you should publish to GitHub even if that's not where you develop it. I guess Atlassian have realised this too...

