reply
The difference between Manhattan and Paris is more interesting, to me, given the similar population densities.
In Paris it's kind of rude to not cook yourself. Not "very rude", not "I'll never see this person again rude", but a little désinvolte.
If you can't be bothered to buy the food and cook it yourself, why invite people to your place? We can all go to the restaurant and share the bill -- we do that too, of course.
But if it's at your place, the expectation is you gave some thought to the menu and the wines, etc. -- including, yes, the seating of the people, who should seat next to whom, etc.
Or it's a cocktail and there are 30+ people, then catering is fine.
Catering for 6, I can't imagine.
edit: if anyone likes meat, potatoes, and whisky, get in touch.
Sounds like they were talking about work, just not the author's work.
A good way to see the difference between intro- and extraversion is as follows.
Introverts have a lot of inner tension. That starts when they are toddlers. They constantly have something to think about, thus they need more alone-time than others to sort themselves out and work with their inner life.
Talking to others is fine and rewarding, but recovery time is needed afterwards, so they choose their communication carefully.
Extroverts have way more inner peace. They don't need much time for themselves, they often get bored being alone. So they seek out other people for stimulation. More often than not they seek out introverts, because those are especially interesting.
Talking to others is refreshing for them, it refills their batteries.
So if you see yourself on the introverted side, don't worry about it.
Just accept it and give yourself the peace you need.
Invite more or different guests, so they can talk to each other, while you are busy with someone.
I can prefer reading or watching things quietly over interacting with other humans, without having thoughts stuck chasing rather around in my head.
This all sounds quite cliché to me...
In what ways are the cultures similar? The article didn't mention that at all.
reply