What do you prefer – the French or the Silicon Valley dinner? (medium.com)
26 points by jaoued 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 16 comments | favorite





This is not the Silicon Valley my friends and I know! The differences the author describes between SV and French dinners seem to be more reflective of differences between business meals with acquaintances/partners vs relaxed meals with family/friends. I feel like at the moment you're booking caterers, making up invitations to send out, and printing a time LIMIT like 6-9PM, you're already well into "event" territory rather than "meal" (and fwiw I went to my share of both kinds during my years in central France as well!).

Seconded. In New York, even dinner with friends tend to be catered. In the Valley, however, it is common in my experience for friends to cook and for the topic of conversation to be life, the food and the future of humanity. I really enjoy the last topic. It's not specificallt work related, but neither is a food magazine editor talking about food not work related.

The difference between Manhattan and Paris is more interesting, to me, given the similar population densities.

> In New York, even dinner with friends tend to be catered

In Paris it's kind of rude to not cook yourself. Not "very rude", not "I'll never see this person again rude", but a little désinvolte.

If you can't be bothered to buy the food and cook it yourself, why invite people to your place? We can all go to the restaurant and share the bill -- we do that too, of course.

But if it's at your place, the expectation is you gave some thought to the menu and the wines, etc. -- including, yes, the seating of the people, who should seat next to whom, etc.

Or it's a cocktail and there are 30+ people, then catering is fine.

Catering for 6, I can't imagine.

I can't speak as to others in the bay area, but I quite enjoy the traditional Sunday dinner, wherein I cook for a number of friends in my own home, without expectation. I live in downtown SF, so clearly not an extravagant amount of space, but we make it work (and well). I feel this article is written by someone who doesn't actually know anyone outside of their own echo chamber in SF.

edit: if anyone likes meat, potatoes, and whisky, get in touch.

> We talked even more about food as we had one of the editors of a very popular food mag in France attending the dinner.

Sounds like they were talking about work, just not the author's work.

My problem is I don't know how to talk to people for 4 hours straight. That only happens if we have very specific interests in common. When that does happen, it might only be with one person, then everybody else gets bored and leaves. I actually like the idea of long, lazy meals with friends. I just don't know how to do it.

You just might be more on the introverted side of the personality scale.

A good way to see the difference between intro- and extraversion is as follows.

Introverts have a lot of inner tension. That starts when they are toddlers. They constantly have something to think about, thus they need more alone-time than others to sort themselves out and work with their inner life. Talking to others is fine and rewarding, but recovery time is needed afterwards, so they choose their communication carefully.

Extroverts have way more inner peace. They don't need much time for themselves, they often get bored being alone. So they seek out other people for stimulation. More often than not they seek out introverts, because those are especially interesting. Talking to others is refreshing for them, it refills their batteries.

So if you see yourself on the introverted side, don't worry about it. Just accept it and give yourself the peace you need. Invite more or different guests, so they can talk to each other, while you are busy with someone.

No, that's not a good description of the difference.

I can prefer reading or watching things quietly over interacting with other humans, without having thoughts stuck chasing rather around in my head.

The deeper you get in to a bottle of wine the easier the conversation becomes.

dont know about the valley but being a Frenchman in New York, I have plenty of dinners that no one calls "seated". And I jave plenty of buffets in Paris as well.

This all sounds quite cliché to me...

People have these 4 hour dinners in the bay area too, just not in the social groups of the author. I've been to many of them of myself! Not specifically cheese & wine themed, but the same idea.

Silicon Valley has annoyingly few French restaurants. San Carlos has an adequate French provincial fast food place, Cusinette.

How's Pastis in Cal Ave?

How about neither? I don't enjoy group meals, I'd much rather eat quickly, quietly and alone. For socialization I'd prefer a bar or to sit around the house chatting.

Apples and Oranges. Maybe there are intersections, but "Silicon Valley" and tradition? Just seems a stretch. The Bay Area is mixture of traditions depending on those you mingle with.

"While the two cultures might seem very similar, they are actually very much different."

In what ways are the cultures similar? The article didn't mention that at all.

