Kubernetes LEMP Stack
github.com
chepurko
22 minutes ago
chepurko
17 minutes ago
Just released a stable version (v1.0) with no TLS. Working on getting kube-lego to issue certificates automatically and do HTTPS exclusively. Would be awesome if I could get more eyes and brains involved.
