Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Kubernetes LEMP Stack (github.com)
1 point by chepurko 22 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Just released a stable version (v1.0) with no TLS. Working on getting kube-lego to issue certificates automatically and do HTTPS exclusively. Would be awesome if I could get more eyes and brains involved.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: