Trump's staff 'wiping their electronic devices', anticipating giving evidence
(
independent.co.uk
)
2 points
by
wglb
19 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
wglb
16 minutes ago
For context, see
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arthur_Andersen#Enron_scandal
, where a similar action all but destroyed the firm.
bootload
11 minutes ago
^Wiping^ phones to remove content will not remove the
"meta-data"
[0] which is more important for investigation.
[0]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Metadata#Telecommunications
