Trump's staff 'wiping their electronic devices', anticipating giving evidence (independent.co.uk)
2 points by wglb 19 minutes ago





For context, see https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arthur_Andersen#Enron_scandal, where a similar action all but destroyed the firm.

^Wiping^ phones to remove content will not remove the "meta-data" [0] which is more important for investigation.

[0] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Metadata#Telecommunications

