Ask HN: What are the best resources to properly learn scala?
godmodus
33 minutes ago
Hello, I've started to work with scala and I think it's a beautiful language. that said, I'd like to be better at it. What are some good books to get thst teach about the nitty gritty details of the language and it's use in production?
