YouTube’s Ad Problems Finally Blow Up in Google’s Face
wired.com
uladzislau
42 minutes ago
Safety1stClyde
29 minutes ago
It is not surprising that companies do not want to advertise their products in conjunction with videos about sexual abuse. The author seems to be think that the youtube advertising is some kind of charitable support scheme for video makers.
