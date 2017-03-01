Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
YouTube’s Ad Problems Finally Blow Up in Google’s Face (wired.com)
1 point by uladzislau 42 minutes ago





It is not surprising that companies do not want to advertise their products in conjunction with videos about sexual abuse. The author seems to be think that the youtube advertising is some kind of charitable support scheme for video makers.

