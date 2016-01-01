Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Gcam, the computational photography project that powers the Google Pixel camera (x.company)
> So the team started to ask — what if we looked at this problem in an entirely new way? What if, instead of trying to solve it with better hardware, we could do it with smart software choices instead?

I feel like the lofty language takes something away from the article. It's not like using software to improve image quality is anything new. The image stacking technique they describe isn't particularly novel. I've done stuff like that for years. It even works on 3d renderings from a path tracer. Its cool their camera is fast and provides a nice ux when stacking images, but that's only possible because of the cameras hardware.

Surprised by Negative Tone of Comments.

I have been using PixelXL since launch and every one of my friends who looked at photos are amazed by the camera (Many of iPhone Users). PixelXL made me default photographer at parties (And fact that I can share Photos using Google Photos with everyone at Party).

Pixel Camera is amazing compared to any existing SmartPhone camera.

Side Note: The only issue I have with Pixel is that its easy to break glass.

They aren't negative about the Pixel but rather the idea that it was only software wizardry that was the cause of the camera quality improvement.

Surely many of these improvements are simply due to the Sony Exmor sensor? HDR processing is only really possible when you have fast (and full resolution) burst mode available on the sensor.

[Heh, the cynic in me is amused when these things come out on the heel of a lot of bad news about Google.]

I think computational photography is perhaps the biggest change to picture taking since Ektachrome. Seriously it takes pictures with existing hardware that are better pictures and does it by applying some interesting science to the mechanisms in the pipeline. I've been very impressed with the results and how rapidly the camera comes up with the image after taking it. I wish my Canon SLR had this as part of its software load.

Article does not deliver on the headline (of course). It says that X wrote software that became HDR+ , Google's version of HDR.

Please > Most recently, Gcam’s HDR+ technology launched as the default mode for the critically acclaimed Google Pixel phone. DxOMark, the industry standard for camera ratings, declared that the Pixel camera was “the best smartphone camera ever made” in 2016. Reflecting on the evolution of the project, Marc says, “It took five years to get it really right…and we’re grateful that X gave our team the long-term horizons and independence to make that happen.”

The surprising part about this is that X decided to go with Medium as their publishing platform.

Let me continue: I specifically dislike how medium breaks urls.

I'm surprised Google wouldn't also use their own URL-breaking property, AMP. :)

How does it break them?

As far as I can see, the only bit that matters is what appears to be a hash at the end. In this case: 3ee86657d6c9. That is, https://blog.x.company/3ee86657d6c9 is the same post.

I don't know how this is substantially+notably different to how other blog platforms do urls.

Do you mean the .#<alphanumeric-code> at the end?

