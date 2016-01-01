I feel like the lofty language takes something away from the article. It's not like using software to improve image quality is anything new. The image stacking technique they describe isn't particularly novel. I've done stuff like that for years. It even works on 3d renderings from a path tracer. Its cool their camera is fast and provides a nice ux when stacking images, but that's only possible because of the cameras hardware.
I have been using PixelXL since launch and every one of my friends who looked at photos are amazed by the camera (Many of iPhone Users). PixelXL made me default photographer at parties (And fact that I can share Photos using Google Photos with everyone at Party).
Pixel Camera is amazing compared to any existing SmartPhone camera.
Side Note: The only issue I have with Pixel is that its easy to break glass.
I think computational photography is perhaps the biggest change to picture taking since Ektachrome. Seriously it takes pictures with existing hardware that are better pictures and does it by applying some interesting science to the mechanisms in the pipeline. I've been very impressed with the results and how rapidly the camera comes up with the image after taking it. I wish my Canon SLR had this as part of its software load.
As far as I can see, the only bit that matters is what appears to be a hash at the end. In this case: 3ee86657d6c9. That is, https://blog.x.company/3ee86657d6c9 is the same post.
I don't know how this is substantially+notably different to how other blog platforms do urls.
