Ask HN: Do you believe hubris to be a problem in present-day science and tech?

Laziness: The quality that makes you go to great effort to reduce overall energy expenditure. It makes you write labor-saving programs that other people will find useful and document what you wrote so you don't have to answer so many questions about it.
Impatience: The anger you feel when the computer is being lazy. This makes you write programs that don't just react to your needs, but actually anticipate them. Or at least pretend to.
Hubris: The quality that makes you write (and maintain) programs that other people won't want to say bad things about.
(from memories of comp.lang.perl.misc in the late '90s, and a reminder via Google and http://threevirtues.com/ )
reply
Thanks for the share, I like his way of thinking a lot. :)
Laziness: The quality that makes you go to great effort to reduce overall energy expenditure. It makes you write labor-saving programs that other people will find useful and document what you wrote so you don't have to answer so many questions about it.
Impatience: The anger you feel when the computer is being lazy. This makes you write programs that don't just react to your needs, but actually anticipate them. Or at least pretend to.
Hubris: The quality that makes you write (and maintain) programs that other people won't want to say bad things about.
(from memories of comp.lang.perl.misc in the late '90s, and a reminder via Google and http://threevirtues.com/ )
reply