Ask HN: Would you be interested in a bundled publication subscription service?
1 point by jackfrodo 34 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite
I imagine that you could see and manage all of your subscriptions in one place, and buy packages of subscriptions to smaller independent publications that normally wouldn't attract as large of a subscriber-base.





No. After subscribing to the WSJ and the Economist (tried a few others in the past too), I honestly don't see why I should anymore.

I get all the important info I need from my Twitter feed, reddit, and HN. Plus, I buy must-read books off Amazon and watch must-see documentaries to get the context needed to understand trends instead of alarming, many times clickbait, headlines.

