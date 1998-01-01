Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
StarCraft Remastered (starcraft.com)
75 points by alxmdev 49 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 19 comments | favorite





Ridiculously excited. Nothing in my life was better than BW+1.6. Rotated those games religiously and went pro, wasted about 5 years of my life but damn it was the most fun 5. Love that new life is being breathed into such a mechanically (but graphically lacking) engaging game.

There may only be so much they could do and maintain compatibility with the old game, but I don't think the remastered graphics look that great. A clear step up from the original on modern screens, but not that great.

How could they make the new graphics look "great" without changing the aesthetics?

Think of how the original looks with bilinear upscaling on a HiDPI display.

Um... could you maybe show a screenshot and save me the trouble of having to think through that? I was just looking at their "before and after" slider visualizations.

Sorta related… a fun podcast interview with someone who's been involved in the Age of Empires II modding community and is now helping release official expansions. Some anecdotes about the performance impact of changing from assembly-coded 2D sprites to 3D graphics.

http://hanselminutes.com/568/forgotten-empires-amazing-games...

I played a lot of AoE II and StarCraft back in the day.

Widescreen? Do I get to zoom out in multiplayer?

I'm very curious to see just how much they feel okay changing game-altering systems or behaviours. Ie. Even widescreen alters how the game will get played to some extent.

I think the hard part is knowing where to draw the line in order to keep it "authentic"

> how much they feel okay changing game-altering systems or behaviours.

Apparently they made sure to keep a lot of what we would probably consider bugs. Goliaths and Dragoons still have "derpy" [they used this word] pathing and Reaver Scarabs will sometimes not connect or bug out.

The HD client will actually be able to play current version replays so it seems like they managed to stick to graphics and UI changes almost exclusively.

Does it matter? If competitions want to keep to a specific format, they won't use this version? Or the competiton will change, brining more excitement?

I wonder how many units you'll be able to select.

I had to double-check that it wasn't April 1st already. This is really cool and I personally didn't think something like this would happen (I was worried Blizzard would consider it an admission of defeat for SC2's competetive play).

Anyone able to scan the qr code on the terran face? My phone can't pick it up.

It just leads to the starcraft website

I was going to say that they should offer a discount if you own the original version, but then I remembered I bought the game almost 20 years ago and probably have no proof of purchase.

Not sure why a carrier is shooting a blue beam at some planet, but what ever.

It's a remastered carrier.

earlier discussion:

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13960409

For some reason this thread disappeared suddenly despite having many upvotes and quality comments. What happened mods?

I think there was a foss project to remake.

https://github.com/Wargus/Stratagus

I think it needed Starcraft data files to work. I got an old CD from 1998 but never tried it.

I heard it is cross platform.

