Ask HN: How do you name your company?
4 points by god_bless_texas 35 minutes ago
How do you get a creative name that is: 1) Easy to say 2) Easy to spell 3) Makes sense to what you do 4) Has an available url





I've been through the same issue a few months ago. This article has a few good recommendations. http://startupbros.com/how-to-pick-the-perfect-name-for-your... I'm not affiliated to them in any way, but hope this helps. Good luck :)

The same problem that everyone else has: naming things is hard. I would probably focus on building your product first and then naming it after you've got something functional. Asking friends and family to come up with a name can sometimes help. There are plenty of online name generators out there that can help. One bit of advice I highly recommend, let the availability of the domain name you want dictate your name. Nothing worse than coming up with a great name and discovering you can't buy the domain name you want.

yes i would agree with all of those plus http://www.marketingmo.com/creative-brand-development/how-to...

