Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Ask HN: How do you name your company?
4 points
by
god_bless_texas
35 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
3 comments
|
favorite
How do you get a creative name that is: 1) Easy to say 2) Easy to spell 3) Makes sense to what you do 4) Has an available url
KarinneLima
0 minutes ago
I've been through the same issue a few months ago. This article has a few good recommendations.
http://startupbros.com/how-to-pick-the-perfect-name-for-your...
I'm not affiliated to them in any way, but hope this helps. Good luck :)
reply
DigitalSea
17 minutes ago
The same problem that everyone else has: naming things is hard. I would probably focus on building your product first and then naming it after you've got something functional. Asking friends and family to come up with a name can sometimes help. There are plenty of online name generators out there that can help. One bit of advice I highly recommend, let the availability of the domain name you want dictate your name. Nothing worse than coming up with a great name and discovering you can't buy the domain name you want.
reply
ParameterOne
22 minutes ago
yes i would agree with all of those plus
http://www.marketingmo.com/creative-brand-development/how-to...
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply