I Built a Bot to Apply to Thousands of Jobs at Once. Here’s What I Learned (fastcompany.com)
"It’s not how you apply, it’s who you know. And if you don’t know someone, don’t bother."

So according to this article, most jobs aren't posted and most jobs are filled through referrals. Even if you somehow make it through the arbitrary automated tracking system gatekeeper you're still really unlikely to get the job from a random application. Any hiring managers here that can share if this matches their experience?

As a department head I've hired almost 100 people over the last 12 months (We are growing very fast at the moment). The majority of these are applications that come in through a normal application, although I'm not sure how many resumes never make it past recruiting.

Next to this, we have grown the team by moving over employees from other departments asking for internal transfers, these have about the same success rate as external applicants.

And then there are referrals from people who already work in the department (can be for people who already work for the company). The success rate on these candidates is indeed higher. I think this is because the person referring them has already thought about whether the person referred is a fit or not. We give them the same interview process, and don't always tell the interviewer that the candidate is a referral.

That said, I see 3 things that might push the reality closer to what you said "most jobs are filled through referrals".:

1. If you're hiring only a few people, the statistics will probably bias towards referrals. It is easy to get a few referrals for a specific position if you need them.

2. Referrals might end up on the desk of the hiring manager earlier (e.g. from employee to hiring manager) compared to an official application (webform to recruiting to manager). Sometimes we can close a position before the first resumes from recruiting even land on my desk.

3. As jobs get more senior, a hiring mistake becomes more expensive, and in that sense hiring a strong referral is on average going to reduce this risk. So, for higher level jobs I think indeed that many are filled through networking or targeted reach-outs rather than open applications.

curious, if that's the case, what's their point for posting the job ads? legal?

Article says that in many cases it is the mandatory job posting to hire H1Bs. Answers are ignored.

Good article! I've found out while working for the career center at a major university in the US that one should spend 80% of their job-searching energy in networking vs 20% applying. Even though applications are part of the process and personalized cover letters and thank you notes take up a lot of time, the odds are definitely in favor of those who make an effort to connect with the right people, who show genuine interest in their experience and learn as much as possible about the opportunities they pursue. Keeping a good relationship with former coworkers and employers is another great way to keep a healthy network. You never know where the next job or project will come from.

And people wonder why the hiring process is so broken. Of course recruiters and HR departments need to treat every application/resume like crap... Except yours. Because you're a unique snowflake and they can easily discern your application from this guy's spam...

(And I fully expect commission-renumerated recruiters are doing this pro-actively without even having any candidates yet to get ever-so-slightly-warmer intros than their cow orkers...)

The best jobs are not only not posted, they are jobs that don't exist until you create them yourself.

