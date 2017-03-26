I am in no way justifying the lack of security but I think its important to understand that its unlikely to be opened up for a free for all connected to the public internet.
Considering hospitals and technology I don't think this distinction matters much. There only line of defense seems to be isolation but things like wireless devices are becoming more common.
Unfortunately, that kind of thought process is how you end up with dozens of vulnerable devices connected to a hospital intranet. Everything works fine as long as nobody tries anything fishy, but all you need is one device with a buggy Bluetooth implementation to bring down the whole house of cards and kill a bunch of people.
Even industrial washers that require reporting on temperatures reached and stuff like that don't really benefit from a connection.
