For all of this complexity, Amazon rarely has a significant price advantage versus most retail stores.
From a customer point of view, competitive categories have a flea market quality to them. For a company that is usually optimized for customer experience, this is a weird science experiment.
IMO, they should make price adjustments less fluid. Require merchants to get to the lowest price as soon as possible, and punish stupid resellers that throw up divergent high/low prices by forcing them to live with it.
Brick and mortar retailers can use radio-controlled e-ink shelf price tags for minute by minute price changes.[1] This hasn't really caught on yet, but the technology is ready.
How does that even work? You pick up the product and the price changes by the time you go pay for it? Who would like that?
