The High-Speed Trading Behind Your Amazon Purchase (wsj.com)
21 points by prostoalex 1 hour ago | 11 comments





Here is a link without a paywall:

http://news.morningstar.com/all/dow-jones/us-markets/2017032...

I didn't see anything in this story that doesn't happen at your average middle-eastern or east European grocery market. I also couldn't understand how the supposedly fierce fighting over price ends up yielding prices that are higher than offline stores.

Sounds like a solution looking for a problem to me.

For all of this complexity, Amazon rarely has a significant price advantage versus most retail stores.

From a customer point of view, competitive categories have a flea market quality to them. For a company that is usually optimized for customer experience, this is a weird science experiment.

IMO, they should make price adjustments less fluid. Require merchants to get to the lowest price as soon as possible, and punish stupid resellers that throw up divergent high/low prices by forcing them to live with it.

It's interesting to know that products on Amazon might not be the lowest price, or always close. I often use it as a benchmark, and thought there was more manual price research and setting, like Walmart.

Walmart can't change their prices as fast; humans have to re-label things. For now.

Brick and mortar retailers can use radio-controlled e-ink shelf price tags for minute by minute price changes.[1] This hasn't really caught on yet, but the technology is ready.

[1] http://www.eink.com/esl_tags.html

> Brick and mortar retailers can use radio-controlled e-ink shelf price tags for minute by minute price changes.

How does that even work? You pick up the product and the price changes by the time you go pay for it? Who would like that?

My mother used to be a scan coordinator at a grocery store. We have been talking about this eventually happening for over a decade. Although based on her experience, the infrastructure for even letting her know what pricing should be requires a major IT overhaul as well.

I saw e-ink shelf tags deployed throughout the store at a Whole Foods Market in Sugar Land, Texas.

In Ohio at least, Kohl's has had e-ink shelf tags for the past few years.

Does anyone have a mirror? The article is behind a paywall.

