Analyzing Hunger (ends today): perception and empathy
monkspie.com
1 point
by
trainiac
12 minutes ago
trainiac
12 minutes ago
Hunger is the world's greatest problem even today. Help us in our analysis by answering a few questions and we will FEED ONE PERSON for every completed response. Survey closes today, 03/26
