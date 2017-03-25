Hacker News
Break Up the Liberal City
nytimes.com
1 point
by
bootload
17 minutes ago
hide
past
web
2 comments
favorite
bootload
16 minutes ago
Interesting response by Noah Smith
https://twitter.com/Noahpinion/status/846057873721372673
and comparison "The High-Res Society":
http://www.paulgraham.com/highres.html
detaro
15 minutes ago
see also:
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13962650
