Ask HN: A question for those who went to MIT/Stanford/CMU

I am wondering what's the learning environment and what behavior makes folks at these and alike school smart. They don't get hung up on new Javascript framework or new language. My observation is that top performers from this school are focused on solving problems. I have met quite a few who are very smart folks but they are not chasing new Java/Scala/GO language feature. Heck, some even don't know Java programming. Despite this, these folks solve hard problems and often solve it better than anyone else. I am curious about distinction between chasing new language/technology/language vs solving problems. How do you see yourself after graduating from these schools?