There’s no glory in overworking – it’s just imminent burnout (medium.com)
65 points by a9austin 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 22 comments | favorite





In the menagerie of death marches I've been a party to throughout my ~20yr career. Every single one of them was predicated on a team that was, in aggregate, a low-performing team, so we were all having to work so much to make up for the lack of ability and/or preparedness of others, and those others were having to work so much to compensate for not being particularly​ good at their jobs, and taking on way more responsibility than they should have. Earlier in my career I'd sometimes be one of those "other" people too.

On high-functioning teams with half-way decent product management I've never once experienced a need for consistent, unrelenting "overworking".

My advice to anyone who finds themselves in a situation of constant overworking is to step back, realize that this is only happening because one or more people are in way over their head (could be anyone from ICs up to Execs), and try to figure out who it is. If it's you (even if you're CEO or CTO), then you'd do literally everybody (including yourself) a huge favor by finding a way to extricate yourself from the situation and figure out a more suitable set of responsibilities that you can execute on in a timely and predictable manner.

It's not easy to be that introspective and honest with oneself and one's peers about the team dynamic, but if that kind of meta-analysis can be adopted and exercised, then you'll end up enjoying your work a whole lot more.

I mostly agree with you, but I think there are two orthogonal angles worth considering.

First of all, some startups foster a cult-like, work-together-play-together environment where the pressure to overwork is subtly amped up as well since everyone spends all their time together. This kind of company is arguably exploiting young people's natural disposition and projected fantasies of success, although if they pay well and give above average equity then it could be more of a lifestyle choice than outright exploitation. It's also worth acknowledging that this kind of devotion can be a strong motivator that leads to high productivity. It's not necessarily the case that people have to work more because of mismanagement.

The second angle is that business success has very little correlation to the efficiency of management. Fundamentally if you have a good business then you will make more money for less work than if you have a bad one. Having obsessed workaholic employees is a decent way to improve your chances, but it's no guarantee. Sometimes in a startup you have to do a death march to survive long enough to test a reasonable hypothesis, but if it becomes so ingrained in the culture that you're still doing it at a later stage, then that's a company I won't touch with a ten foot pole.

That was a great comment. It would really help morale, I think, if "we need to crunch hard for x days/weeks" from someone in management also came with "I accept responsibility for this situation. I will make it up to all of you working under me in some concrete way in your compensation or time off, and will also show you the tangible steps I will take subsequently so that I don't put you in this situation again."

When I was younger I used to work a lot of extra hours because I enjoyed the work.

Now not so much, but still get enthused about things from time to time and find myself still at work at 8:00pm not even aware of what time it is.

Likewise. I still stay up late most nights after my wife and child go to bed so that I can have 2-3 hours of uninterrupted time to work on little projects that are interesting to me or help expand my skill set.

But that kind of work is elective, and is essentially a hybrid of hobby and duty, so I'm not convinced it fits the typical mold of a path to inevitable burnout.

Yeah fuck any place that wants you to work 90 hours a week. Stay only until you can find a better job.

Even that might be too long in some cases. Living out of a car and eating only dog biscuits while you work on portfolio pieces and find a better job is a preferable option for some fraction of people without families. No joke at all.

There's a ton of work at high income - it may not always be in the perfect location, or be "sexy", but for every developer who is still at the office at 11pm, someone else, using the same language, getting paid the same amount, is going to bed after being home for 4 hours.

Have any of you come across recent research papers on this from STEM engineers and medical professionals inside and outside of academia?

Yes. In the case of MDs there is contradictory evidence. On one hand, a popular form of hazing is to make junior members work insane sleepless hours (like 24 hours straight!). On the other hand, the transfer of care from one doctor to another is a common source of errors.

PhD is a whole different story because cut-throat competition, the 996 work habits, and oppressive Confucius culture are hallmarks of the student's native lands.

tldr;

Doctors are like frat boys while PhD students bring the cultural norms from their home countries.

Surely the answer would be to improve the transfer of care process. Transfer is probably even worse after someone has worked 24 hours.

Maybe a Remote First (document /everything/ proactively as if someone else might have to pick things up the very next moment) work style would improve that situation.

All work and no play will eventually burn most people out as it's very unbalanced. At 90 hrs a week there couldn't have been time for much else.

You obviously lack passion.

To the terse sibling responses to this comment... I'm pretty sure this is sarcasm.

Hanlon's digital razor: never attribute to malice and/or shere stupidity that which can be attributed to sarcasm

Also known as Poe's Law

The comment lacks quotes for "sarcasm".

Sarcasm loses its fun when its not ambiguous.

Beat horses and they'll run faster...for a while

You obviously lack a life.

