8 CSS gotchas to start your morning off right (satire) (medium.com)
33 points by isaaclyman 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 20 comments | favorite





I was reading the first few and thinking "No... No... Hrmmm... this seems really misinformed" before it dawned on me around point 5 that the whole thing is satire.

It eases you into the realisation nice and slowly. I'm guessing given the penchant for people to comment based purely on titles, some won't even get that far.

Excellent, that's exactly the effect I was going for. My posts have about a 75% abandonment rate, though, so most of the people who hit the post probably won't stick around long enough to get the joke. Oh well.

The satire doesn't come across very strong and makes the author look uninformed. CSS has its ups and downs but the problems faced in the article have been known and solved for years in production environments across the web. The article is basically misleading with no answer for those unaware.

Sorry if this feels harsh but reading through was fairly unpleasant.

Thanks for the feedback. I basically feel like if someone can get through number 6 without smelling the satire, perhaps they're not paying attention.

I can't decide if posting on Medium is perfect execution or the thing failing you ;)

It sure gets more hits than my MySpace profile

Great article. I laughed a lot. Thanks for that!

You're welcome! Thanks for the compliment.

Fantastic, thank you for making me laugh so much. Almost makes up for the years spent being tortured by CSS just so I could appreciate your tale.

You're welcome, glad it could be part of your day.

I enjoy working in CSS (or maybe I'm just oblivous of a better way/paradigmn of styling, if so please enlighten me :)) so this was a great read. Thank you!

Number 7, so many projects include bootstrap and don't even use the damn thing.

This!

I browse with uMatrix with some extra strict defaults (no 3rd-party CSS/images) and about 90% of sites that link bootstrap from a CDN work fine without.

Can't say I agree with this article - I don't really run into CSS gotchas too often anymore.

This just reads like a massive complaint-fest TBH.

That's pretty much what it is. I guess my artistic goals have been accomplished, so I'll go home now

Such is Medium, often enough.

CSS is a bloody disgrace. A hideous abomination. Is there any word on the street, any alternatives coming down the road?

The one about vertical-align seems wrong. I use it all the time when aligning text next to images and that has nothing to do with tables afaik.

https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/vertical-al...

Vertical align needs to be in a table cell.

Although most of the article is satire, vertical align has a lot to do with tables. Centering only works in table-cell elements. Take a look at the code http://howtocenterincss.com/#contentType=text&horizontal=cen...

Or, one of the references mozilla links to there is: http://phrogz.net/css/vertical-align/index.html

Yeah...I wouldn't say that "accuracy" was one of the main goals of this post per se.

