Only You Can Stop the Expanse from Becoming the Next Canceled Sci-Fi Classic
9 points
by
rbanffy
2 hours ago
1 comment
mark_l_watson
29 minutes ago
I have bought seasons 1 and 2 on Google Play TV, and I have really enjoyed it so far. I bought season 1 because a friend I met at Google's son, who I met once, did the Belter language for the show. I will buy season 3 if it is released.
