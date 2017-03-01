Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Only You Can Stop the Expanse from Becoming the Next Canceled Sci-Fi Classic (wired.com)
9 points by rbanffy 2 hours ago





I have bought seasons 1 and 2 on Google Play TV, and I have really enjoyed it so far. I bought season 1 because a friend I met at Google's son, who I met once, did the Belter language for the show. I will buy season 3 if it is released.

