From my cursory glance over the page, this isn't much simpler than LaTeX and it mostly just reduces a number of backslashes. It doesn't save me much time when typesetting equations. Nowadays, I mostly type LaTeX for MathJax or Jupyter notebook. Adding asciimath to Jupyter seems to be on the backlog[0], and it's dependent on CommonMark coming up with an extension system.
0: https://github.com/jupyter/notebook/issues/1918
reply
From my cursory glance over the page, this isn't much simpler than LaTeX and it mostly just reduces a number of backslashes. It doesn't save me much time when typesetting equations. Nowadays, I mostly type LaTeX for MathJax or Jupyter notebook. Adding asciimath to Jupyter seems to be on the backlog[0], and it's dependent on CommonMark coming up with an extension system.
0: https://github.com/jupyter/notebook/issues/1918
reply