A Constructive Look at TempleOS (2015) (codersnotes.com)
67 points by mrkgnao 1 hour ago





I have the impression that this project gets so much attention because of its author's idiosyncrasy, not despite of it.

Was it created by a non-racist, mentally-healthy, socially apt individual wouldn't it be regarded as a neat but not extra-ordinary hobby project?

I believe it would not be so frequently a topic at HN front page. But I would like to hear others opinions on this.

I think you're describing Urbit. The creator is strange but not that strange in the grand scheme of things and yet Urbit still has a user base.

TempleOS does some really cool things. JITed C derivative, unified terminal/texteditor/documentation, and a lot of other cool things.

Just because Terry is "different" doesn't mean his work is any less valuable. More people may see it because of his "antics" but there are still cool things he has done.

Especially HyperText/DolDoc is something that seems like a very nice feature to have. Perhaps one day someone might port something similar for Linux shells?

It seems like that is what the Linux 'text only' input/output should have been. Instead of parsing ASCII which will bring about the incompatibilities that we see today, it would have been better to have all tools input/output HTML/XML and translate it into human readable text in the shell for when output is redirected to the terminal.

Its a shame he hasn't hopped onto the OSS fad and taken advantage of GitHub to collect contributions. Maybe it others could this a neat project for their master/thesis?

Terry Davis believes that God has instructed him to build a perfect temple. He takes great pride in how many different, complicated parts of the OS he has made. He is very paranoid and frequently mentions the CIA in his rants. Why would he want or need more contributors?

Has anyone ever looked at making a more "mainstream" fork? It feels like there's a lot of cool technology in TempleOS, in amongst the less cool stuff.

Someone was working on one for a little bit, but seems to have stopped: https://github.com/minexew/Shrine

May be a good starting point for anyone else interested.

It would be hard since everything in TempleOS runs in ring 0, that makes it not very mainstream friendly.

For some applications that is fine but adding permissions to processes wouldn't be impossible.

