Was it created by a non-racist, mentally-healthy, socially apt individual wouldn't it be regarded as a neat but not extra-ordinary hobby project?
I believe it would not be so frequently a topic at HN front page. But I would like to hear others opinions on this.
TempleOS does some really cool things. JITed C derivative, unified terminal/texteditor/documentation, and a lot of other cool things.
Just because Terry is "different" doesn't mean his work is any less valuable. More people may see it because of his "antics" but there are still cool things he has done.
It seems like that is what the Linux 'text only' input/output should have been. Instead of parsing ASCII which will bring about the incompatibilities that we see today, it would have been better to have all tools input/output HTML/XML and translate it into human readable text in the shell for when output is redirected to the terminal.
