Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Why doesn’t the clock in the taskbar display seconds? (2003) (microsoft.com)
17 points by breadtk 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





On a more practical note, why would you want to have seconds on the clock? I find that most of the time I don't want to know the time to a precision of better than 5 minutes. That may just be me, but when someone asks the time and I read it off my phone as 3:56 it really bothers me and sometimes I convert that to 5-to-4 just to avoid what in most cases is arbitrary extra precision. Sure there are times when minutes count, and there are occasions when I want to time something to the second, but from a UI perspective those are not common use cases that warrant screen real estate for extra digits especially back then.

reply


If it's just for benchmarks, why not make it a preference (defaulted off), so benchmarks can be run with the default settings (off) just fine, but people can turn it on if they want to?

reply


I always switch it on (KDE).

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: