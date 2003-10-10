Hacker News
Why doesn’t the clock in the taskbar display seconds? (2003)
(
microsoft.com
)
17 points
by
breadtk
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
3 comments
|
favorite
phkahler
0 minutes ago
On a more practical note, why would you want to have seconds on the clock? I find that most of the time I don't want to know the time to a precision of better than 5 minutes. That may just be me, but when someone asks the time and I read it off my phone as 3:56 it really bothers me and sometimes I convert that to 5-to-4 just to avoid what in most cases is arbitrary extra precision. Sure there are times when minutes count, and there are occasions when I want to time something to the second, but from a UI perspective those are not common use cases that warrant screen real estate for extra digits especially back then.
eridius
2 minutes ago
If it's just for benchmarks, why not make it a preference (defaulted off), so benchmarks can be run with the default settings (off) just fine, but people can turn it on if they want to?
shmerl
1 minute ago
I always switch it on (KDE).
