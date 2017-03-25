Hacker News
NextCloud, a security analysis
AdmiralAsshat
2 hours ago
chrisper
27 minutes ago
I used to use all these Sync programs, but each of them had their own issues (or missing features). So I eventually switched to regular rsync + ssh.
The upside is that you don't have to install much serverside.
bitJericho
9 minutes ago
The nice thing with nextcloud is it allows you to share to the public, just like dropbox but self hosted.
