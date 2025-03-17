Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
A 21st-century version of OS/2 Warp may be released soon (slashdot.org)
25 points by MilnerRoute 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite





How will this be different from eComStation with $300 business and $20 personal licenses, http://ecomstation.com?

Hopefully this updated OS/2 will run as an AWS/Xen virtual machine.

Edit: mirror at https://archive.is/U1eTf says Arca Noae's Blue Lion will support upgrades from both OS/2 & eComStation, will include VM images for "select hypervisors" and can run ported Linux apps.

reply


I hope it ships with drivers for my 3dfx Voodoo 5!

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Voodoo_5

reply


I just hope I can get it working with my Matrox Millennium II.

reply


Kudos for having this be a slashdot link. A blast-from-the-past reporting on a blast-from-the-past.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: