Ask HN: Is there room for another search engine?
20 points by jmstfv 2 hours ago





That's a good question, and something I've spent much time on. Cuil (2008-2010) tried. I knew some of those people. It cost them about $30 million to launch a full scale search engine. They had no revenue model. In retrospect, they were hoping to be acquired by somebody. It was some ex-Google people, trying to replicate older Google technology. They had a great launch, but the system wasn't very good and traffic rapidly fell off. Their technology wasn't that great. Their big selling point was that they could do the job on less hardware than Google used.

Yahoo had a search engine from 1995 to 2009. Yahoo is now a Bing reseller. There was a period around 2007 when Yahoo search was better than Google search. They pioneered integrated vertical search: special cases for weather, celebrities, and such. But Google copied that.

Blekko (2010-2015) had a scheme with "slashtags" which attracted a small following but never caught on. They were trying to crowdsource part of the problem. Eventually, Blekko was acquired by IBM's Watson unit, and ceased offering public search.

Bing, Microsoft's entry, remains active. Microsoft seems to have given up on trying to raise Bing's market share. Bing no longer has a CEO of its own; it's just a miscellaneous online service Microsoft provides. It's still #2 in search, but only has 7% market share.

There remain a few little search engines. Ask, formerly Ask Jeeves, continues to operate, but has only 0.17% market share. Ask is from IAC, in Oakland, a spinoff of Barry Diller's Home Shopping Network. Excite, formerly Excite@Home, with 0.02% market share, continues to operate. Excite, in its day, was a hot startup powered by too much venture capital.

Outside the US, there's Baidu (China) and Yandex (Russia). Neither has much traction outside their home countries.

It's possible to do a better search engine than Google from the user perspective. It's not clear how to get it to profitability. There are two things Google does badly - business legitimacy and provenance. Google doesn't background-check businesses online. (I do that with Sitetruth; it's not only possible, it could be done better with a tie-in to costly business background services such as Dun and Bradstreet.) This allows bogus and marginal businesses to reach the top of search via the usual SEO techniques. Google is also bad at provenance - figuring out that site A is using text derived from site B, and thus B should be ranked higher. This is what allows scraper sites to rank highly in Google.

Fix those two problems, and a new search engine could be better than Google. Whether anyone would notice is questionable. Profitability would be tough. The reward for success is high. Search ads are more relevant and more profitable than any other form of advertising. When someone sees a search ad, they're actively looking for the item of interest and may be ready to buy. Almost all other ads are interruptions or annoyances. That's the basic reason for Google's success.

For a general search engine, no, there isn't.

The upfront capital investment, in terms of the data center capacity necessary to make a modern scraping and search infrastructure, is immense. And since the ad-word business model does not scale linearly with market share – e.g. the market leader collects a disproportionate share of the available profit – you will be losing additional money for a long time.

Since the market leader is good enough that it isn't possible to disrupt the market purely through result quality (as Google did), you will need to rely on bigger and more effective marketing spend. Not only will you have to outspend and outperform Google, but also Microsoft/Bing, who have tried to do the same thing for years, with only limited success.

Even if you have the funding necessary to do all of this, then you would be better off either buying shares in an existing search engine company, or starting a business in a different market, one with lower upfront costs and less dominant incumbents.

Yes. In today's search engines, I cannot give you a blacklist and say filter out these results. If I am looking for tutorials, I cannot say no video results. If I am looking for market research, I cannot filter out news websites from the links. For personalization, I cannot give google any suggestions on what I absolutely do not want to be included etc.

This is more a feature than a different search engine, but I so so so wish I could de-prioritize blogspam. 300 - 1000 word text-heavy writeups of a couple of facts where a few bullet points, an image, a graph, a map, or a data table would be much much better. Google has been SEO'd to death because of its block-of-text lowest common denominator favoring.

Companies like Algolia which provide a site specific search engine has been doing really well especially with the speed and relevancy where Google currently is not concentrating on.

https://www.algolia.com/

Algolia is a game-changer. They made is so incredible simple to add search to your website. I'm not talking about their widgets, I'm talking about their service-side integrations and their javascript client-side lib.

It's like magic. See it in action here: https://stackshare.io/match

Absolutely. I'm fairly confident that 20 years from now, we'll laugh at the notion that all Google could do was finding pages.

I don't know what will replace it. Chat bots could be one. Much better understanding of context. Or providing answers based on the knowledge that is spread on many separate web pages. or actually taking action (if you are searching, it's to do something, not to read a page).

But "finding a page" will sound really silly 20 years from now.

I don't see any problem here.

I've been using startpage for the last 5 years and I'm not looking back. I woudn't have any problem using any other search engine, nowdays any search engine works. The 3 or 4 times that I googled these years I found it pretty weird.

tl;dr: There's plenty of room, just not enough gray matter. :)

Yes. Google is too generic and that is great for the internet.

I would look forward to search engines that are topic specific. However, the blocker is having the information available in the first place, so I doubt if this will ever happen.

There is room for vertical search engine. E.g., searching for research papers with Google is not very impressive.

Google has the best search results cause it has the most people using its service. Its models learn every time you click on a result. There's no way to take that on directly. What you need is to find an angle that Google can't easily follow, as with DuckDuckGo and privacy.

Are there areas where Google can't go?

Apparently Google's search results have plenty to improve:

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13885631

> cause it has the most people using its service. Its models learn every time you click on a result.

That's why Google dropped the + operator. Lots of people using it hasn't always made it better.

Absolutely - Giphy is a great example. There will be plenty of search engines that will grow to prominence around either a niche content type (gifs => Giphy) or a niche feature privacy => Duck Duck Go).

Take a look at how DuckDuckGo built up their business around privacy first, and leveraging Google when appropriate.

I think there is room for a horizontal search engine, by making it mobile-first. Even with Siri style conversation agents, mobile search still sucks real bad. If you design bottom-up for a mobile form factor you could have a winner.

i think most of the social media content created recently is stored inside mobile apps and and for the most part is not available to be indexed by search engines. apple and google are in a unique position with access to all of that data. i think just like facebook does push its users to make more and more content public apple and google could put in similar efforts and if the right balance is found there could be a new search engine for all content created and stored inside mobile apps

Google beat the competition not so much that it has a better search engine but in that it has a much better ad platform and brings in much more revenue per search than Yahoo, Bing, etc.

I would address the money issue first before thinking about how to make a better search for some market.

This isn't true.

Google existed and grew (rapidly) for quite a while before they launched Adwords, which they introduced in 2000. Their growth in '99 was pretty meteoric (prompting a $25M investment from KP and Sequoia) before it rolled out PPC monetization. The Adwords model wasn't new at all-- Goto.com was the first search engine to bet on that model.

Google won because it was a massively better search engine... Not just 10% better-- it was "holy crap" better on a mess of fronts (notably: serving up what you were looking for).

I think that's incorrect, Google worked mostly because it was a better search engine (crawling the web to find major nodes was a brilliant idea), and because it had a clean design.

I disagree with you. Google won because it had and still has a better search and less clutter on the search page.

With a better search experience users came and advertising became a major money maker.

Google beat the other search engines in 1998 because of PageRank and a clean UI. Yes their monetization platform has allowed them to improve their product and dominate the market, but that isn't how they became the search leader initially.

If it can build something significantly better, or at least differentiated enough, and it won't be copied - i think you could find your niche or even large scale success.

Build a local search engine for a very focused niche.

