Ask HN: How to create a parsable/searchable resume?
frankbank
38 minutes ago
I assume that some companies scale their efforts by automatically parsing/searching resumes. Unfortunately, text-dump tools like "pdftotext" mangle some text of my resume, which was created with libreoffice.
