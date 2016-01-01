Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Programmer Competency Matrix (2016) (sijinjoseph.com)
While there are some parts of this matrix I agree with, I have to say that it seems rather "old school". The matrix seems to assume that all programmers are systems-level programmers working with compiled languages. Dynamic languages are only listed in the "scripting" knowledge section. There are tons of huge projects written entirely in dynamic languages. Assuming that dynamic languages are only for writing small scripts is disingenuous.

The next improvement I can suggest is to remove the implications that knowing the FP paradigm somehow makes you a better developer, or that only a good developer can use FP. FP is a useful tool just like OOP or imperative programming. Generally speaking, a good developer should be able to compose multiple paradigms together where they fit in the problem space. Maybe if this section of the matrix were reworded to say something along the lines of "Able to use multiple paradigms in their equivalent problem space including OOP, FP, and imperitive programming to create quality software." it would be better.

I do like how the author included a section for communication skills. Too often we, as developers, forget that we are ultimately only as good as the team around us is. We should work our hardest to improve our team in order to increase the quality of our work. That starts with effective communication.

This matrix is an interesting way to show many of the area's that are important to becoming a well balanced software developer.

That said I don't agree with many of the criteria for the levels. And in general its a bit too theoretical rather then practical.

The next thing that is important is how do these criteria map to your organizations needs?

I do notice as someone who has built tools for just about everything imaginable I lack of awareness of UX and its subtleties. Also optimization, GPU, graphics in general. He has obviously never worked as a game developer. The "systems programming" section should be a section in and of itself. Having "code organization" a sibling of system programming is a joke. But its a start.

While this can easily be reduced to petty arguments and farm animal related epithets, I think this at least a reasonable enumeration of skills one can aspire to learn in their free time.

code readability Mono-syllable names

This just seems to encourage enterprise-y ridiculous verboseness, which does not help with readability either. By this measure, people like the original UNIX authors would be deemed incompetent; and the opposite would apply to the architecture astronauts.

This matrix uses period-sensitive knowledge as milestones and is esentially focused on knowledge (how much one knows) as opposed to proficiency in the programming activities.

I found it more useful to evaluate competency based on activities instead of particular data structures / algorithms / languages: http://science.raphael.poss.name/programming-levels.html

One thing which I find very frustrating is that I don't remember some concepts which I have studied and understood in the past. So, in my case, that matrix should have to be filled with dates, not only with ticks.

My workplace uses a rubric for determining when a developer qualifies for a promotion (+raise), which seems very similar to this. I'm not sure why both spur an immediate sense of revulsion in me, but they certainly do and the feeling is intense. Just wondering, but does the same happen to anyone else? Did you ever figure out its root cause?

I'm not sure I'd quite go as far as revulsion but this sort of breakdown doesn't really appeal to me, and I think the reason is that it's possible to tick most, if not all, of the boxes without actually delivering working, useful, software -- let alone something that's actually pleasant to use.

You can possibly argue that in this scheme, ability to think about the whole system falls under "systems decomposition" -- but that's just one box of many, and still doesn't quite relate to building things.

Ultimately, I guess I'd be happy to ignore any and all of these things if someone can build what I want or need.

> I'm not sure why both spur an immediate sense of revulsion in me

I get the same sense of revulsion, but I know exactly why. Because almost everything in that matrix can be learned within a day or two. Take any experienced programmer and pick out one of those concepts in the matrix that he/she hasn't used before. It would take very little time to grasp the concept. This isn't like teaching yourself homotopy type theory with only a calculus background.

VP trees — have you ever heard of them? Neither had I until I needed to quickly search and partition a set of 3D points with periodic boundary conditions. It took about a day to become an "expert" on these trees and implement my own library. Isn't that a much more valuable skill than pushing yet another kind of data structure and its properties onto an "interview-ready" list of useless facts?

Because it's BS. The list measures how in love with technology you are. Not results.

Smart and gets things done is a better measure and harder to BS.

I have no clue. I mean, on the one hand I don't like evaluating people by checklists/matrices, but on the other hand - assuming that having to evaluate people for raises and promotions is a given - what's the alternative?

assuming that having to evaluate people for raises and promotions is a given - what's the alternative?

... by looking at their accomplishments?

Ultimately, productivity is not about how many tools/frameworks/languages/etc. you claim to "know". It's about what you can do with what you know.

I'm a 2^n programmer being paid a n programmer salary. I love capitalism!

Oh, no. Not this bullshit matrix again.

> Working with someone who has a good topcoder ranking would be an unbelievable piece of luck!

There's a difference between "is this person capable?" and "is this person personable?

You kinda want both.

I wonder how this matrix will look like when AI becomes better in programming. :)

I am still n2 programmer :)

