The next improvement I can suggest is to remove the implications that knowing the FP paradigm somehow makes you a better developer, or that only a good developer can use FP. FP is a useful tool just like OOP or imperative programming. Generally speaking, a good developer should be able to compose multiple paradigms together where they fit in the problem space. Maybe if this section of the matrix were reworded to say something along the lines of "Able to use multiple paradigms in their equivalent problem space including OOP, FP, and imperitive programming to create quality software." it would be better.
I do like how the author included a section for communication skills. Too often we, as developers, forget that we are ultimately only as good as the team around us is. We should work our hardest to improve our team in order to increase the quality of our work. That starts with effective communication.
That said I don't agree with many of the criteria for the levels. And in general its a bit too theoretical rather then practical.
The next thing that is important is how do these criteria map to your organizations needs?
I do notice as someone who has built tools for just about everything imaginable I lack of awareness of UX and its subtleties. Also optimization, GPU, graphics in general. He has obviously never worked as a game developer.
The "systems programming" section should be a section in and of itself. Having "code organization" a sibling of system programming is a joke. But its a start.
This just seems to encourage enterprise-y ridiculous verboseness, which does not help with readability either. By this measure, people like the original UNIX authors would be deemed incompetent; and the opposite would apply to the architecture astronauts.
I found it more useful to evaluate competency based on activities instead of particular data structures / algorithms / languages: http://science.raphael.poss.name/programming-levels.html
You can possibly argue that in this scheme, ability to think about the whole system falls under "systems decomposition" -- but that's just one box of many, and still doesn't quite relate to building things.
Ultimately, I guess I'd be happy to ignore any and all of these things if someone can build what I want or need.
I get the same sense of revulsion, but I know exactly why. Because almost everything in that matrix can be learned within a day or two. Take any experienced programmer and pick out one of those concepts in the matrix that he/she hasn't used before. It would take very little time to grasp the concept. This isn't like teaching yourself homotopy type theory with only a calculus background.
VP trees — have you ever heard of them? Neither had I until I needed to quickly search and partition a set of 3D points with periodic boundary conditions. It took about a day to become an "expert" on these trees and implement my own library. Isn't that a much more valuable skill than pushing yet another kind of data structure and its properties onto an "interview-ready" list of useless facts?
Smart and gets things done is a better measure and harder to BS.
... by looking at their accomplishments?
Ultimately, productivity is not about how many tools/frameworks/languages/etc. you claim to "know". It's about what you can do with what you know.
There's a difference between "is this person capable?" and "is this person personable?
You kinda want both.
