TL;DR German Federal Network Agency (BNetzA) contacted more than 100 developers of XMPP clients, in or outside Germany. BNetzA considers XMPP-clients to be "telecommunication services" and requested developers to register with German authorities, as required by the German "telecommunication law".
Here's a relavant tweet by Xabber developer from Chelyabinsk, Russia:
https://twitter.com/Xabber_XMPP/status/844865634672435200
Update: Corrected BND -> BNetzA, was a wrong translation.
https://translate.google.com/translate?sl=de&tl=en&js=y&prev...
See https://www.bundesnetzagentur.de/
