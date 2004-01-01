Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
German Federal Network Agency (BNetzA) Wants to Regulate XMPP Clients (translate.google.com)
16 points by orless 26 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite





Original (in German): https://www.golem.de/news/meldepflicht-bundesnetzagentur-wil...

TL;DR German Federal Network Agency (BNetzA) contacted more than 100 developers of XMPP clients, in or outside Germany. BNetzA considers XMPP-clients to be "telecommunication services" and requested developers to register with German authorities, as required by the German "telecommunication law".

Here's a relavant tweet by Xabber developer from Chelyabinsk, Russia:

https://twitter.com/Xabber_XMPP/status/844865634672435200

Update: Corrected BND -> BNetzA, was a wrong translation.

reply


For those interested, here's the relevant paragraph from the "telecommunication law":

https://translate.google.com/translate?sl=de&tl=en&js=y&prev...

reply


The translation is wrong, it is the Federal Network Agency. Comparable with the FCC in the US but it also regulates other network based markets. But they have nothing to do with the BND.

See https://www.bundesnetzagentur.de/

reply


You're right, sorry, it's not BND, it's BNetzA. I'll correct the posts.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: