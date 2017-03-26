reply
"Referring to Whatsapp's system of end-to-end encryption, she said: 'It is completely unacceptable. There should be no place for terrorists to hide.'"
The article's headline is "WhatsApp accused of giving terrorists 'a secret place to hide' as it refuses to hand over London attacker's messages." That's misleading/inaccurate to begin with. But the way it's been shortened here just makes it completely inaccurate.
Policywise it is beneficial to conceal your own knowledge about their technical barrier and frame it in the easiest way possible to produce the highest public pressure.
Which is probably what this telegraph journalist did fall for.
End to end encryption is a way of transmitting a message so that it can only be read by the intended recipient, and not intercepted by accessing the servers or the networks via which the message is sent.
Rather than being sent as plain text, the message is scrambled as a long series of digits that needs a key only held by the sender and the recipient to understand it.
The keys are ephemeral, meaning they disappear after the message is unscrambled so that it can not be unlocked afterwards.
Banning end-to-end encryption would be a completely ineffective measure.
http://www.bbc.com/news/uk-39396578
reply