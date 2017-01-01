reply
The protocol remains the same so both SC and SC:R are compatible but it seems to me that you would need to repurchase a new key to be able to use it.
Blizzard itself is also a very successful company.
Now, in fairness, Blizzard itself could be more successful if they paid more attention to successful mods. Defense of the ancients started as a Warcraft III map played in Battle.net, and multiple standalone versions of it were developed before Blizzard decided to implement their own game (Heroes of the Storm).
