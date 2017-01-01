Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Starcraft Remastered by Blizzard (teamliquid.net)
43 points by spery 44 minutes ago





My first question is what will they change with regards to UI and pathfinding? The original SC is very finicky by today's standards which means it'll be tough to get anyone interested for reasons other than nostalgia. But the particulars of strategy and tactics are strongly influenced by things like the maximum army size selection, the frankly bizarre path finding, etc. So making any change will alienate long term fans.

The article suggests they aim to make this version pretty much bug-for-bug-compatible, to retain the original feel of the game (and original strategies, which often took game's idiosyncrasies into account).

Long term player here (haven't played in years though), and still having my original key and CD just one meter away from this laptop. Should we consider this version as an upgrade or a sole new game?

The protocol remains the same so both SC and SC:R are compatible but it seems to me that you would need to repurchase a new key to be able to use it.

There is a great deal of old classic games that could be remastered. I wonder sometimes if the companies that developed them, if not defunct or totally convoluted legally, understand the goldmines they are sitting on.

Will LAN games still work? That was probably the biggest reason I never bought SC2.

<3 yes please. Always preferred SC1 to SC2 in pretty much every regard. It's also probably the only video game in which I feel remotely competent. It will be fun to play it again, and I hope the scene will get revived enough that there are many people to play with.

I can see this as a way to revive the Starcraft e-sports scene, considering how SC2 pretty much failed in this regard (not an expert myself, just reporting what I heard from commentors and pundits very much into competitive SC such as TotalBiscuit/John Bain).

Really? It seems vibrant enough to me. I really enjoy watching SC2 matches.

StarCraft is a successful franchise. Both Starcraft I and II are excellent games with amazing playability. It never stops amazing me how creative strategies get.

Blizzard itself is also a very successful company.

Now, in fairness, Blizzard itself could be more successful if they paid more attention to successful mods. Defense of the ancients started as a Warcraft III map played in Battle.net, and multiple standalone versions of it were developed before Blizzard decided to implement their own game (Heroes of the Storm).

Funny to read press release dated for 27th March a full day before that day.

